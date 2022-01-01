Retail
Jean-François GOMEZ
Jean-François GOMEZ
METZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Pierburg Pump Technology France SARL
- Key Account Manager
2012 - maintenant
Pierburg Pump Technology France
- Program Manager
2007 - 2012
Formations
E.N.I.M (Ecole Nationale Ingénieurs Metz)
Metz
2004 - 2007
Ingénieur
Formation dans le cadre d'un apprentissage
Réseau
Eric MAJCHRZAK
Gilles MUNIER
Jean-Nicolas SINDT
Jean-Philippe BENA
Jean-Pierre MILLON
Marc MERRIOT
Nathanaël HOEHR
Olivier LEMAIRE
Sébastien BRUANT
Vincent VOLTZ