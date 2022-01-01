Jean-Francois HAUWAERT

-
MV Studio
- Managing Partner
2015 - maintenant
We are hiring ! Join us : https://checkthis.com/lead-developer-php
MV Studio is a digital agency based in Brussels. We produce digital stuffs for our partners and clients : websites, online platforms and tools,… while, at the same time, providing advices on how to reach their goals on the web.
We provide strong and efficient solutions, based on rigorous and documented developments. Our in-house multi-disciplinary team is able to answer all digital needs and we also work in strong collaboration with experts in digital strategies, design, UX,…
-
Globule Bleu
- Senior Account Manager
2012 - 2015
Since 2004, Globule Bleu is the first web and interactive agency in Wallonia. Specialists in e-marketing, we create the most efficient websites, giving them promotional tools that enable our customers to increase sales and boost their activities. As communication specialists on Internet, we offer an integrated and "full service" approach, including strategic consulting, graphic design, printing on all media, video production...
Specialties: Project management, team management, customer relationships, social networking, marketing, advertising, publicity, webdesign, e-marketing, e-commerce, CRM, e-business, e-government,...
-
Toast Agency
- Directeur de Production
2010 - 2011
In charge of the production process for commercials and corporate movies, from pre to postprod. Building qualified teams, supervising the set while controlling expenses and budget at the same time. You can check Toast Agency's portfolio at http://www.toastagency.be.
From December 2010 'til September 2011, also in charge of the development of Dealecta's activities, as the first belgian daily deals agregator. In September 2011, Dealecta is available in Belgium, France, Morocco & the Netherlands.
-
Toast Agency (anciennement HelpYourself) - Seetiz.be
- Business Developer
2008 - 2011
http://www.toastagency.be
http://www.seetiz.be
-
HelpYourself ! SPRL
- Consultant
2007 - 2008
-
Go To Travel - Odyssee Snow And Sea
- Co-Founder - Executive Manager
2002 - 2007
Leaving university to create, with a friend, a Tour Operator specialized in Wintersport holidays, targeted on university students and, after a few years, families. In charge of several aspects of the company, such as accounting, stock management (at the end, 8000 people where going on holidays with us), marketing and internet development.
In 2005, acquisition of Odyssée Snow And Sea, active in the same sector.