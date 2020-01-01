Menu

Jean-Francois HEDE

GRANDE SYNTHE

En résumé

Techincien informatique reseau (audit, securite reseau, wifi,gestion de parc)

formateur informatique (bureautique, e-learning)
pack office + logiciels libres
creation de site pedagogique

agent administratif (secretariat, bureautique)

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Gestion de projet
Management
Fibre optique
Fortigate
Windows server 2008 R2
Vmware
Windows 7 Pro
Centos
Ethical Hacking
Nmap
Analyse de risque
Pack office
Internet
Cinéma
Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
SQL
Android
MySQL
Proxy
ADSL
Virtualisation
Routage IP
GNU/Linux
Gestion des stocks
Active Directory
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows
Nouvelles technologies
Adobe Illustrator
Webmaster
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Cascading Style Sheets
XML
Déploiement de poste et mise sur reseau
Montage et demontage pc et serveurs
Repérer et réparer une panne
Support client
Notions linux
WEB
Informatique
PAO DAO et CAO
Secteur public
Ressources humaines
Formation professionnelle
Formation continue
Formation
Bureautique
Audit
Association
Assistante
Anglais
E-learning
Help-Desk
VOIP
Linux
LAN
VLAN
Cisco Switches
Cisco
Brassage
Archivage
Adressage
Protocole TCP/IP
WSUS
Firewall
DNS
DHCP
Systèmes Linux
Systèmes Windows
Windows server
VmWare ESX et Vsphere
OCS Inve

Entreprises

  • INSET DUNKERQUE - CNFPT - Technicien informatique

    2019 - 2019 deploiement windows 10 - wsu - installation argis - powershell - python - landesk - depannage utilisateurs

  • Lesieur - Technicien informatique

    Asnières sur Seine 2019 - 2019 depannage utilisateurs - service now - active directory

  • inset dunkerque - Technicien informatique

    2015 - 2016 WINDOWS 2008 SERVER WSU - WINDOWS 7 - TABLEAU INTERACTIF - PORTABLE - PC - SMARTPHONE - POLYCOM VISIOCONFERENCE
    ANDROID - POLYCOM - CMA DESKTOP - MESSAGERIE EXCHANGE - CABLAGE - ADRESSAGE - MAINTENANCE - MISE A JOUR POSTES ET SERVEURS - HYPER V -SURVEILLANCE RESEAU - OFFICE 2010 - SAUVEGARDE DES SERVEURS
    INSTALLATION SERVEUR WINDOWS 2008
    SUIVI DEPANNAGE PC

  • espace jeunes - Agent d acceuil - informaticien

    2015 - 2015 acceuil telephonique et physique
    mise en place d un cybercentre (deploiement machines et logiciels)

  • Lycee auguste angellier - Reprographe magasiner

    2007 - 2010 reprographie en gros volumes
    gestion de stock (500 références)

  • APP DUNKERQUE - Formateur informatique et bureautique

    2005 - 2007 formation e-learning
    formation bureautique (excel et word)
    formation internet

  • Centre hospitalier de dunkerque - Technicien informatique

    PARIS 2001 - 2007 securite reseau et wifi
    gestion de parc informatique
    depannage reseau
    help desk

  • Marine nationale - Secretaire militaire

    Paris 1993 - 2001 gestion de personnel
    archiviste
    gestionnaire de dossier de pret
    secretariat de courrier arrivee

Formations

  • AFPA Dunkerque

    Dunkerque 2018 - 2018 bts

    creer et gerer des Bases de données - MYSQL- WAMP- developper client/serveur -c # - java
    methodes merise -uml -agile
    html/css - bootstrap - jquery - symphony - javascript - php

  • AFPA

    Dunkerque 2013 - 2013 tsrit

    Cisco -telephonie - fibres optiques - toip - wifi - vpn - forefront - supervision - nagios - ubuntu -securite (acl - nat) - nas4free - Windows server 2003 & 2008 - tcp/ip - routage - switch - eigrp -ospf

  • EDUCATEL FRANCE (Rouen)

    Rouen 2002 - 2005 BTS INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION OPTION DEVELOPPEUR D APPLICATIONS

    HTML - CSS - DELPHI - MYSQL - VISUAL BASIC

