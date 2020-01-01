Jean-Francois HEDE

Techincien informatique reseau (audit, securite reseau, wifi,gestion de parc)
formateur informatique (bureautique, e-learning)
pack office + logiciels libres
creation de site pedagogique
agent administratif (secretariat, bureautique)
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Gestion de projet
Management
Fibre optique
Fortigate
Windows server 2008 R2
Vmware
Windows 7 Pro
Centos
Ethical Hacking
Nmap
Analyse de risque
Pack office
Internet
Cinéma
Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
SQL
Android
MySQL
Proxy
ADSL
Virtualisation
Routage IP
GNU/Linux
Gestion des stocks
Active Directory
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows
Nouvelles technologies
Adobe Illustrator
Webmaster
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Cascading Style Sheets
XML
Déploiement de poste et mise sur reseau
Montage et demontage pc et serveurs
Repérer et réparer une panne
Support client
Notions linux
WEB
Informatique
PAO DAO et CAO
Secteur public
Ressources humaines
Formation professionnelle
Formation continue
Formation
Bureautique
Audit
Association
Assistante
Anglais
E-learning
Help-Desk
VOIP
Linux
LAN
VLAN
Cisco Switches
Cisco
Brassage
Archivage
Adressage
Protocole TCP/IP
WSUS
Firewall
DNS
DHCP
Systèmes Linux
Systèmes Windows
Windows server
VmWare ESX et Vsphere
OCS Inve