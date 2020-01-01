Jean-Francois HEDE

Techincien informatique reseau (audit, securite reseau, wifi,gestion de parc)



formateur informatique (bureautique, e-learning)

pack office + logiciels libres

creation de site pedagogique



agent administratif (secretariat, bureautique)



Mes compétences :

Comptabilité

Gestion de projet

Management

Fibre optique

Fortigate

Windows server 2008 R2

Vmware

Windows 7 Pro

Centos

Ethical Hacking

Nmap

Analyse de risque

Pack office

Internet

Cinéma

Photoshop

Adobe InDesign

Domain Name Server Protocol

Dynamic Host Control protocol

SQL

Android

MySQL

Proxy

ADSL

Virtualisation

Routage IP

GNU/Linux

Gestion des stocks

Active Directory

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Windows

Nouvelles technologies

Adobe Illustrator

Webmaster

Macromedia Dreamweaver

Cascading Style Sheets

XML

Déploiement de poste et mise sur reseau

Montage et demontage pc et serveurs

Repérer et réparer une panne

Support client

Notions linux

WEB

Informatique

PAO DAO et CAO

Secteur public

Ressources humaines

Formation professionnelle

Formation continue

Formation

Bureautique

Audit

Association

Assistante

Anglais

E-learning

Help-Desk

VOIP

Linux

LAN

VLAN

Cisco Switches

Cisco

Brassage

Archivage

Adressage

Protocole TCP/IP

WSUS

Firewall

DNS

DHCP

Systèmes Linux

Systèmes Windows

Windows server

VmWare ESX et Vsphere

OCS Inve