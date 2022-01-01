Menu

Jean-François KUBIK

DAR ES SALAAM

ERP roll out
Network Management Solutions
ITIL Support & Delivery
NOC
Managed Services
ETOM
Network QoS
Project management
Telecom

  • LINFRA Telecom - Regional Operations Manager

    maintenant

  • Progresif Cellular Brunei - Head of network Operations

    2016 - maintenant

  • Ooredoo Myanmar - Senior NOC and Service Operations Center Manager

    2014 - 2015

  • Orange Uganda - Network Operations Manager

    2012 - 2014

  • Huawei Technolgies Barhein - Managed Services Operations Reginal Manager Middle East

    2011 - 2012

  • Nokia Semens Networks - Managed Services Sart-Up Manager Tanzania

    2010 - 2011

  • LINFRA Telecom - Regional Operations anager

    2009 - 2009 Structure operations department for west and central africa:
    Ghana, Benin, Niger
    Organize work and staff activities for Civil Works and Telecom Installation works for diverse constructors or operators like :
    Huawei, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, MTN , Zain .
    Put in place all processes including health and safety regulations for granting ISO 2008 certification

  • Alcatel-Lucent for Telecom Egypt - Project Manager for Integrated Management of Change

    2008 - 2009 Mission:Take active part of Change management of processes
    Actual/Future Working mode in operations Telecom Egypt processes
    provisioning, O&M .
    Realisation:
    Direct Customer facing and manage the customer’s Change Agent team
    Build- up quick wins via 23 Improvement opportunities projects : manage
    solutions, timeframe and budget.
    Establish future( ETOM) working mode processes , integrate KPIs
    And reporting tools

  • Alcatel-Lucent for Orange Niger - Project Manager

    2008 - 2008 Mission:
    Take over crash program for transmission roll out in SDH/PDH to meet
    Commercial opening of Orange Niger on 30th June
    Realisation:
    Re structure teams , logistics and project coordination with other Entities ( BSS/Core)
    Transmission network has been installed commissioned and accepted
    Within 25 days meeting targets

  • Alcatel-Lucent for Uganda Telecom - Local Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 Mission: Take the lead on all customer’s projects :roll out Microwave ,2G extension , 3G interconnectivity with Huwaie , DSL , Blackberry .
    Managing and coordinating teams and subcontractors
    Direct interface with customer on all implementation and
    Operational issues
    Reporting on progress on customer and supplier side :
    Keep targets on timescale and budget

    Realisation:
    Roll out a city 3G network ready for operations in 3 weeks to cope
    With Commonwealth meeting needs.
    Coordinate all customer and supplier teams
    Follow-up roll out and optimize towards customer needs

  • Alcatel-Lucent for Qatar Telecom - Operation and Maintenance Manager

    2006 - 2007 Mission:
    Take over the organisation of Implementation and Operation and Maintenance
    Including RNO, Field Maintenance, OMC Supervision 24/7
    Realisations: Put in place all Operations processes and SLA monitoring tool
    Restructure train and manage all O&M teams
    Put in place all reporting towards customer related to SLA /KPI
    Manage and organise all processes O&M and implementation departments
    including RNO Department .
    Put in place all processes in terms of optimisation of network
    For Radio and system .
    Implement and keep KPI’s to world class level (CDR< 0.2% CSR>99,8%).
    Weekly optimization meeting on coverage , issues , customer complaints.
    Key Interface with customer , implementation teams
    Create and put in place all infrastructure, interfaces with customer
    for events like : Asian Games., Ramadan declarations

  • FCX Europe - IT and T Manager

    2002 - 2006 Mission:
    Take over the complete project of IT including migration and
    Implementation of Axapta in 6 European countries

    Realisations:
    Audit of the complete IT infrastructure and implementation project.
    Implement a complete Pan European Business specific Package
    Environment including country “specifics”.
    Manage the development team to insure proper adaptations definitions,
    Test and implementation processes.
    Review the complete operation department and IT central centre.
    Implement new countries including migration from Baan system
    This was including Sales, Finance, Logistic and CRM processes.
    User and key user training program set-up
    Review the complete IT budget and manage the external suppliers( SLA’s)
    Redesign of the MPLS network and put in place a complete disaster plan.

  • KPNQwest - VP of Infrastructures

    1999 - 2002 Put in place and manage a complete European Operations organisation to
    Operate all existing assets or the specific ones developed to the customers.
    Integrate all financial management of budget within a consolidation tool
    Follow up of all major customers implementations for time scale and budgets
    Management of the project and operations teams

  • MCI Worldcom - Area Operations Manager

    1996 - 1999 Co-ordination of all the intervenants on the network (implementation,
    Planned works etc.) Including the internal maintenance 24/24.
    Responsible of all security aspects on the Network on my zone.
    Negotiation and follow up of all external suppliers SLAs: Local Operators,
    Dark Fibre providers, SDH, XDsl links and IP services.
    Analysis and definition of disaster recovery plans on: or the Network or
    On major Points of Presence including application migration.
    Technical management and implementation of the capacity swap with
    Bouygues Telecom.
    Capacity management in all countries for impact analysis of voice/IP traffic on the backbone.
    Certification ISO9002 of the internal maintenance team (30 people on my
    Zone)

