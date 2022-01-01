Jean-François KUBIK

-
LINFRA Telecom
- Regional Operations Manager
maintenant
-
Progresif Cellular Brunei
- Head of network Operations
2016 - maintenant
-
Ooredoo Myanmar
- Senior NOC and Service Operations Center Manager
2014 - 2015
-
Orange Uganda
- Network Operations Manager
2012 - 2014
-
Huawei Technolgies Barhein
- Managed Services Operations Reginal Manager Middle East
2011 - 2012
-
Nokia Semens Networks
- Managed Services Sart-Up Manager Tanzania
2010 - 2011
-
LINFRA Telecom
- Regional Operations anager
2009 - 2009
Structure operations department for west and central africa:
Ghana, Benin, Niger
Organize work and staff activities for Civil Works and Telecom Installation works for diverse constructors or operators like :
Huawei, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, MTN , Zain .
Put in place all processes including health and safety regulations for granting ISO 2008 certification
-
Alcatel-Lucent for Telecom Egypt
- Project Manager for Integrated Management of Change
2008 - 2009
Mission:Take active part of Change management of processes
Actual/Future Working mode in operations Telecom Egypt processes
provisioning, O&M .
Realisation:
Direct Customer facing and manage the customer’s Change Agent team
Build- up quick wins via 23 Improvement opportunities projects : manage
solutions, timeframe and budget.
Establish future( ETOM) working mode processes , integrate KPIs
And reporting tools
-
Alcatel-Lucent for Orange Niger
- Project Manager
2008 - 2008
Mission:
Take over crash program for transmission roll out in SDH/PDH to meet
Commercial opening of Orange Niger on 30th June
Realisation:
Re structure teams , logistics and project coordination with other Entities ( BSS/Core)
Transmission network has been installed commissioned and accepted
Within 25 days meeting targets
-
Alcatel-Lucent for Uganda Telecom
- Local Project Manager
2007 - 2008
Mission: Take the lead on all customer’s projects :roll out Microwave ,2G extension , 3G interconnectivity with Huwaie , DSL , Blackberry .
Managing and coordinating teams and subcontractors
Direct interface with customer on all implementation and
Operational issues
Reporting on progress on customer and supplier side :
Keep targets on timescale and budget
Realisation:
Roll out a city 3G network ready for operations in 3 weeks to cope
With Commonwealth meeting needs.
Coordinate all customer and supplier teams
Follow-up roll out and optimize towards customer needs
-
Alcatel-Lucent for Qatar Telecom
- Operation and Maintenance Manager
2006 - 2007
Mission:
Take over the organisation of Implementation and Operation and Maintenance
Including RNO, Field Maintenance, OMC Supervision 24/7
Realisations: Put in place all Operations processes and SLA monitoring tool
Restructure train and manage all O&M teams
Put in place all reporting towards customer related to SLA /KPI
Manage and organise all processes O&M and implementation departments
including RNO Department .
Put in place all processes in terms of optimisation of network
For Radio and system .
Implement and keep KPI’s to world class level (CDR< 0.2% CSR>99,8%).
Weekly optimization meeting on coverage , issues , customer complaints.
Key Interface with customer , implementation teams
Create and put in place all infrastructure, interfaces with customer
for events like : Asian Games., Ramadan declarations
-
FCX Europe
- IT and T Manager
2002 - 2006
Mission:
Take over the complete project of IT including migration and
Implementation of Axapta in 6 European countries
Realisations:
Audit of the complete IT infrastructure and implementation project.
Implement a complete Pan European Business specific Package
Environment including country “specifics”.
Manage the development team to insure proper adaptations definitions,
Test and implementation processes.
Review the complete operation department and IT central centre.
Implement new countries including migration from Baan system
This was including Sales, Finance, Logistic and CRM processes.
User and key user training program set-up
Review the complete IT budget and manage the external suppliers( SLA’s)
Redesign of the MPLS network and put in place a complete disaster plan.
-
KPNQwest
- VP of Infrastructures
1999 - 2002
Put in place and manage a complete European Operations organisation to
Operate all existing assets or the specific ones developed to the customers.
Integrate all financial management of budget within a consolidation tool
Follow up of all major customers implementations for time scale and budgets
Management of the project and operations teams
-
MCI Worldcom
- Area Operations Manager
1996 - 1999
Co-ordination of all the intervenants on the network (implementation,
Planned works etc.) Including the internal maintenance 24/24.
Responsible of all security aspects on the Network on my zone.
Negotiation and follow up of all external suppliers SLAs: Local Operators,
Dark Fibre providers, SDH, XDsl links and IP services.
Analysis and definition of disaster recovery plans on: or the Network or
On major Points of Presence including application migration.
Technical management and implementation of the capacity swap with
Bouygues Telecom.
Capacity management in all countries for impact analysis of voice/IP traffic on the backbone.
Certification ISO9002 of the internal maintenance team (30 people on my
Zone)