Jean-Francois LABBE

I am a truly team oriented person, and value to be in multidisciplinary teams, like my current one.

Challenges, innovations and new perspectives in my daily work are highly important to me. I like to have responsibilities and a self-determined working atmosphere, since this ensures my constant enthusiasm.



I am excited about technical improvements and I am thrilled about web application design and development. My passion for software architecture and best practices will hopefully always give me the drive to improve my own skills and my working outcomes.



Most relevant for me in any job are:

• good working atmosphere and great team spirit

• interesting working context

• project value

• interesting projects

• changing tasks

• bring in my own ideas

• hands-on new technologies, tools and processes



Mes compétences :

Tests unitaires

CFTL / ISTQB

JEE

JIRA

Ruby

Testlink

JAVA

QC 10

Rails ruby on rails

Language C

HP Quality Center

GIT

SVN

Système Embarqués et Mobile

Conception

Linux

REQB

Quality Center

Android

Agile

test management

requirement management

LabVIEW

Mercury Quality Center

own skills

gazelle test management

acceptance testing

XHTML

Web Services

Testing tools selection

Test tools selection

Team Management

System Testing

Simulink

Servers management

Ruby on Rails

Requirement analysis and management

RTOS

Product Development

PostgreSQL

Matlab

Jboss

JBoss Seam

JBoss Java EE application server

Hibernate

Client support

CANbus

C Programming Language

Application performance analysis

Apache Maven

Agile Methodologies