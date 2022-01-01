Menu

Jean-Francois LABBE

Thorigné-Fouillard

En résumé

I am a truly team oriented person, and value to be in multidisciplinary teams, like my current one.
Challenges, innovations and new perspectives in my daily work are highly important to me. I like to have responsibilities and a self-determined working atmosphere, since this ensures my constant enthusiasm.

I am excited about technical improvements and I am thrilled about web application design and development. My passion for software architecture and best practices will hopefully always give me the drive to improve my own skills and my working outcomes.

Most relevant for me in any job are:
• good working atmosphere and great team spirit
• interesting working context
• project value
• interesting projects
• changing tasks
• bring in my own ideas
• hands-on new technologies, tools and processes

Mes compétences :
Tests unitaires
CFTL / ISTQB
JEE
JIRA
Ruby
Testlink
JAVA
QC 10
Rails ruby on rails
Language C
HP Quality Center
GIT
SVN
Système Embarqués et Mobile
Conception
Linux
REQB
Quality Center
Android
Agile
test management
requirement management
LabVIEW
Mercury Quality Center
own skills
gazelle test management
acceptance testing
XHTML
Web Services
Testing tools selection
Test tools selection
Team Management
System Testing
Simulink
Servers management
Ruby on Rails
Requirement analysis and management
RTOS
Product Development
PostgreSQL
Matlab
Jboss
JBoss Seam
JBoss Java EE application server
Hibernate
Client support
CANbus
C Programming Language
Application performance analysis
Apache Maven
Agile Methodologies

Entreprises

  • KEREVAL - Full stack web application engineer for IHE-Europe

    Thorigné-Fouillard 2012 - maintenant ``IHE is an international initiative by healthcare professionals and the industry to improve and ensure
    interoperability of healthcare IT systems.''

    In my current position with IHE-Europe I am in charge of the substantial parts of maintenance and
    development of the eHealth interoperability test framework, called ``Gazelle''.

    Gazelle framework provides, test management, requirement management, messages validators and simulators
    to healthcare professionals.

    In charge of:
    * Design, development and Maintenance of new features in gazelle test management
    * Creation, design and development of a requirement management tool
    * Servers management (setup, migrations)
    * Application deployments
    * Client support

    Skills:
    Git/Svn, Java, Jboss, Vagrant, Chef, DevOps, Open source, Ruby

  • KEREVAL - Software testing strategies and best practices consultant

    Thorigné-Fouillard 2010 - 2012 * Requirement management
    * Dashboard and Report creation/development
    * Team management ;
    * Application performance analysis
    * Client communication ;
    * Outcome: a third-party application acceptance testing contract

    Consultancy
    * Requirement management ;
    * Testing strategy (hardware and software)
    * Test management

    * Test automation ;
    * Development practices

    JIRA setup and training
    * Configuration in alignment to company specifications/processes ;
    * Training in Jira (users and administrators)

    Hardware in the loop test bench design for Bobcat
    * Needs review
    * Test bench specification ;
    * Test tools selection (National instrument, LabView, Acquisys) ;
    * Design of a test execution tool (Labview)
    * Training of test bench managers (Bobcat)

    Local Interconnect Network (LIN) and Controller Area Network (CAN) test bench creation
    * Project manager and designer of a LIN and CAN validation bench
    * Requirement analysis and management ;
    * Testing tools selection (Canoe Vector) ;
    * Tests and tests results managed in Quality center ;
    * Automated reports generation ;
    * Outcome: cut the average testing time involved by at least half ;
    * Outcome: regular contracts with an automotive supplier

    Model based test cases generation from Matlab/Simulink models
    * Conception and development of a matlab script ;
    * Model input fuzzing to enforce model coverage ;
    * Generation done while simulation is running ;
    * Used to test embedded software in automotive industry ;
    * Outcome: divided by 4 the test time and increased code coverage by 2. ;
    * http://fr.mathworks.com/solutions/verification-validation/

  • Neopost - Create an hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test bench for embedded software

    Bagneux 2008 - 2008 * Gathered documentation from mechanics ;
    * Implemented the model using National instruments FPGA and Real time computation ;
    * HIL integrated in the continous testing strategy ;
    * Detect errors earlier, can reproduce error conditions ;
    * National instrument post: http://sine.ni.com/cs/app/doc/p/id/cs-11147

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electronique De L'Ouest

    Angers 2008 - 2009 ESEO Master of Engineering Degree in information technology and electronics

    Specialized in Embedded real time systems architecture

  • Lycée Les Rimains

    Cancale 2002 - 2004 Baccalauréat STI électronique

  • Lycée Institution St Malo Providence (St Malo)

    St Malo 2000 - 2002 BEP électronique

