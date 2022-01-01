Jean-Francois LABBE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes
I am a truly team oriented person, and value to be in multidisciplinary teams, like my current one.
Challenges, innovations and new perspectives in my daily work are highly important to me. I like to have responsibilities and a self-determined working atmosphere, since this ensures my constant enthusiasm.
I am excited about technical improvements and I am thrilled about web application design and development. My passion for software architecture and best practices will hopefully always give me the drive to improve my own skills and my working outcomes.
Most relevant for me in any job are:
• good working atmosphere and great team spirit
• interesting working context
• project value
• interesting projects
• changing tasks
• bring in my own ideas
• hands-on new technologies, tools and processes
Mes compétences :
Tests unitaires
CFTL / ISTQB
JEE
JIRA
Ruby
Testlink
JAVA
QC 10
Rails ruby on rails
Language C
HP Quality Center
GIT
SVN
Système Embarqués et Mobile
Conception
Linux
REQB
Quality Center
Android
Agile
test management
requirement management
LabVIEW
Mercury Quality Center
own skills
gazelle test management
acceptance testing
XHTML
Web Services
Testing tools selection
Test tools selection
Team Management
System Testing
Simulink
Servers management
Ruby on Rails
Requirement analysis and management
RTOS
Product Development
PostgreSQL
Matlab
Jboss
JBoss Seam
JBoss Java EE application server
Hibernate
Client support
CANbus
C Programming Language
Application performance analysis
Apache Maven
Agile Methodologies