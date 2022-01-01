Retail
Jean Francois LE MEUR
Jean Francois LE MEUR
ATHIS MONS
En résumé
Entreprises
ISS Hygiene et Prevention
- Responsable technique
2015 - maintenant
ATALIAN
- Responsable d'exploitation
Vitry-sur-Seine
2013 - 2014
GSF Nettoyage Industriel
- Responsable clientele
2009 - 2013
Formations
IDRAC PARIS
Paris
2013 - 2014
bachelor 3
Réseau
Celine BODIN
Dominique LERAMBERT
Jean-Marie TURPIN
Nicolas GUENOT
Zeynep DURMUS