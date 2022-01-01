Retail
Jean-François METRAL
Ajouter
Jean-François METRAL
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SFD
- Commercial
Paris
maintenant
WWW.CAPSULE-CONCEPT.COM
- GERANT
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce IDRAC
Villeurbanne
1997 - 2001
Marketing et Management
Lycée Robin
Sainte Colombe Lès Vienne
1995 - 1997
BAC S
Lycée général
Réseau
Agnès BERTHOU
Carine ROCHETTE
Gaelle HERMANT
Jerome ARDIET
Laurent DORIA
Marion TRONCHON
Richard LIEB
Sophie GIRARDON
Stephane PINSARD
Sylvain FRANCES