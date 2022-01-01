Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Jean-François RICHOU
Jean-François RICHOU
CHOLET
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Richou Voyages
- Responsable marketing communication
2012 - maintenant
Richou Voyages
- Responsable Département réceptif
2007 - 2011
Formations
Groupe ESC (Troyes)
Troyes
2003 - 2006
IUT Laval
Laval
2001 - 2003
DUT Techniques de commercialisation
Université De Cholet
Cholet
2000 - 2001
DEUG Administration Économique et Sociale
Alain ESPINASSOU
Alexandre CHUPIN
Alexandre DEREY
Aurélien HOUEE
Catherine SAILLARD
Christophe BARON
Cyril ARRIAL
Pierre ROCHOUANE
Thibaut SEILLIER
Virginie PIGACHE
