Jean-Marc PUECH

ADR Corporates EMEA - Google Workspace



Ma mission est d'aider les entreprises à entrer dans le monde professionnel de demain en leur fournissant les outils de productivité et de collaboration qui sadaptent à tous leurs modes de travail et leur permettent de communiquer, créer et collaborer en équipe.



My mission is to help companies embrace the new era of work by providing them with the productivity and collaboration tools for all the ways we work and which allow teams of all sizes to connect, create and collaborate.

Google Workspace is a flexible, innovative solution for people and organizations to achieve more.