Jean-Marc PUECH

Google Ireland Limited
- Account Development Representative - Corporates EMEA - Google Workspace
Commercial | Dublin
2021 - maintenant
Google Workspace
Interact with business decision makers and C-Level personnel within corporate and enterprise sectors.
Identify priorities and best engagement strategy to generate meetings for discovery.
Garner, promote and build interest in the product through excellent and timely discovery of the prospects business needs, wants and pains.
Confirm budget, authority, need, and timeline criteria.
Generate sales leads to bring on new business opportunities and drive pipeline.
PLUTINO Ltd
- Founder
Finance | London
2019 - 2021
Plutino Ltd is an international consulting, marketing and capital raising firm for Alternative Asset Managers.
We work with both established and emerging hedge fund managers helping them with their marketing, distribution and business development strategy. We connect them with an international network of institutional investors allocating to a diverse range of alternative investment strategies.
CAREER BREAK
- CAREER BREAK
Autre | London
2017 - 2019
I decided to take time off the industry to work on a non-finance related passion of mine and turn it into a semi-professional side hustle. It included in-depth study, the development of a website and laying the foundations of a practice which have all been long time personal projects and a goal of mine.
AXLEWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Consultant - Digital Liquid Alternative Platform
Autre | London/New York
2015 - 2016
Provided consultancy work with regards to the launch of a web based liquid alternative platform (“AltBuilder”) in the United States to offer a Fintech solution to global liquid alternative investments, providing investors with a digital portal to access ready to use model & specialized portfolios of Alternative UCITS & 40 Act Mutual Funds.
The consultancy work covered the product and business model, and the marketing, distribution and business development strategy.
Identification of the opportunity set, definition of the value proposition and investment rationale.
Definition of the product/business model with detailed platform specification and deliverables.
Technology development planning and mapping of analytical processes.
Competition analysis and product positioning with identification of target markets.
Definition of a suitable distribution model and production of marketing materials.
HFR ASSET MANAGEMENT, London
- Head of UCITS Hedge Funds Distribution
Commercial | London
2012 - 2014
Set up, launched and marketed the HFR UCITS Hedge Funds Platform:
Structured the indexation methodology allowing full exposure to the Manager’s Investment Strategy
Set up Special Purpose Vehicles and Structured Notes Program underlying the platform structure
Launched the UCITS and AIFMD QIF Hedge Funds on the HFR Managed Account Platform
Responsible for the selection of leading Hedge Funds managers and the initial introduction of their strategy and product to investors.
Strategies: Relative Value Fixed Income Corporate & Corporate Credit Arbitrage, Global Multi-Strategy, Macro Fixed Income Emerging Markets, CTA, Equity L/S Growth & Value and Event Driven Distressed
Marketed the HFR UCITS Platform and Hedge Funds to institutional clients across Europe:
Established distribution partnerships with Financial Institutions and European distributors
Produced all platform and funds’ specific marketing material and delivered clients presentations
Managed road shows and investors meetings, RFP and due diligence processes
Director on the Board of HFR Asset Management Ireland (AIFMD compliant manager of the HFR QIF Umbrella Trust) and of the HFR Irish UCITS Umbrella Fund
Union Bancaire Privee
- Business Development Director – Alternative Asset Management
Commercial | London
2006 - 2010
Marketed UBP Funds of Hedge Funds and UCITS Funds range to the fund derivatives team and wealth management division of global banks in London, Paris and New York.
Structured derivatives products linked to UBP Funds of Hedge Funds with fund derivatives teams.
Launched investment products and arranged leverage and financing solutions in partnerships with banks.
Delivered clients presentations, managed road shows, coordinated meetings with investors.
Developed proposals, managed RFP and due diligence process, negotiated pricing and drafted IMAs.
Oversaw client on-boarding, managed client relationships, provided regular investment reviews.
Director on the Board of five Funds of Hedge Funds (Bermuda Companies)
Union Bancaire Privée
- Head of Client Services & Investment Administration
Administratif | London
2003 - 2006
Managed the client servicing & administration team responsible for accounts administration, cash management, currency hedging, processing trades’ execution, funds sub/red and monthly investment reports for customised investment mandates, Funds of Hedge Funds and UCITS Funds.
Morgan Stanley
- European Fund Accounting & Administration
Comptabilité | London
2001 - 2003
Oversaw the outsourced Fund Administration & Accounting function for the UCITS Funds and the Funds of Hedge Funds, assessing service provider’s level of service through due diligence reviews and visits, ensuring that a strong governance and control framework from a risk and best practise perspective is in place with robust procedures and processes to meet all regulatory and statutory obligations.
DRESDNER INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICE
- Head of Funds’ Quality Control Unit
Autre | Dublin
1999 - 2001
Manage a team responsible for funds’ financial statements, NAV review, investment & regulatory compliance review and client & regulatory reporting for Irish and offshore UCITS Funds.
SG/RUSSELL ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Head of Fund Accounting
Comptabilité | Dublin
1998 - 1999
Set up and managed accounting unit responsible for the valuation, administration, financial accounts and compliance monitoring for multi managers Irish UCITS Funds.
SOCIETE GENERALE ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Team Lead - Fund Accounting
Comptabilité | Paris (75000)
1997 - 1998
Responsible for the funds’ administration and valuation, financial accounts, compliance monitoring, shareholders servicing and clients investment reporting for French domestic SICAVs and FCPs.