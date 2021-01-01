Menu

Jean-Marc PUECH

  • Google Ireland Limited
  • Account Development Representative - Corporates EMEA - Google Workspace

Dublin

En résumé

ADR Corporates EMEA - Google Workspace

Ma mission est d'aider les entreprises à entrer dans le monde professionnel de demain en leur fournissant les outils de productivité et de collaboration qui sadaptent à tous leurs modes de travail et leur permettent de communiquer, créer et collaborer en équipe.

My mission is to help companies embrace the new era of work by providing them with the productivity and collaboration tools for all the ways we work and which allow teams of all sizes to connect, create and collaborate.
Google Workspace is a flexible, innovative solution for people and organizations to achieve more.

Entreprises

  • Google Ireland Limited - Account Development Representative - Corporates EMEA - Google Workspace

    Commercial | Dublin 2021 - maintenant
    Google Workspace

    Interact with business decision makers and C-Level personnel within corporate and enterprise sectors.
    Identify priorities and best engagement strategy to generate meetings for discovery.
    Garner, promote and build interest in the product through excellent and timely discovery of the prospects business needs, wants and pains.
    Confirm budget, authority, need, and timeline criteria.
    Generate sales leads to bring on new business opportunities and drive pipeline.

  • PLUTINO Ltd - Founder

    Finance | London 2019 - 2021 Plutino Ltd is an international consulting, marketing and capital raising firm for Alternative Asset Managers.
    We work with both established and emerging hedge fund managers helping them with their marketing, distribution and business development strategy. We connect them with an international network of institutional investors allocating to a diverse range of alternative investment strategies.

  • CAREER BREAK - CAREER BREAK

    Autre | London 2017 - 2019 I decided to take time off the industry to work on a non-finance related passion of mine and turn it into a semi-professional side hustle. It included in-depth study, the development of a website and laying the foundations of a practice which have all been long time personal projects and a goal of mine.

  • AXLEWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT - Consultant - Digital Liquid Alternative Platform

    Autre | London/New York 2015 - 2016 Provided consultancy work with regards to the launch of a web based liquid alternative platform (“AltBuilder”) in the United States to offer a Fintech solution to global liquid alternative investments, providing investors with a digital portal to access ready to use model & specialized portfolios of Alternative UCITS & 40 Act Mutual Funds.
    The consultancy work covered the product and business model, and the marketing, distribution and business development strategy.
    Identification of the opportunity set, definition of the value proposition and investment rationale.
    Definition of the product/business model with detailed platform specification and deliverables.
    Technology development planning and mapping of analytical processes.
    Competition analysis and product positioning with identification of target markets.
    Definition of a suitable distribution model and production of marketing materials.

  • HFR ASSET MANAGEMENT, London - Head of UCITS Hedge Funds Distribution

    Commercial | London 2012 - 2014 Set up, launched and marketed the HFR UCITS Hedge Funds Platform:
    Structured the indexation methodology allowing full exposure to the Manager’s Investment Strategy
    Set up Special Purpose Vehicles and Structured Notes Program underlying the platform structure
    Launched the UCITS and AIFMD QIF Hedge Funds on the HFR Managed Account Platform
    Responsible for the selection of leading Hedge Funds managers and the initial introduction of their strategy and product to investors.
    Strategies: Relative Value Fixed Income Corporate & Corporate Credit Arbitrage, Global Multi-Strategy, Macro Fixed Income Emerging Markets, CTA, Equity L/S Growth & Value and Event Driven Distressed
    Marketed the HFR UCITS Platform and Hedge Funds to institutional clients across Europe:
    Established distribution partnerships with Financial Institutions and European distributors
    Produced all platform and funds’ specific marketing material and delivered clients presentations
    Managed road shows and investors meetings, RFP and due diligence processes
    Director on the Board of HFR Asset Management Ireland (AIFMD compliant manager of the HFR QIF Umbrella Trust) and of the HFR Irish UCITS Umbrella Fund

  • Union Bancaire Privee - Business Development Director – Alternative Asset Management

    Commercial | London 2006 - 2010 Marketed UBP Funds of Hedge Funds and UCITS Funds range to the fund derivatives team and wealth management division of global banks in London, Paris and New York.
    Structured derivatives products linked to UBP Funds of Hedge Funds with fund derivatives teams.
    Launched investment products and arranged leverage and financing solutions in partnerships with banks.
    Delivered clients presentations, managed road shows, coordinated meetings with investors.
    Developed proposals, managed RFP and due diligence process, negotiated pricing and drafted IMAs.
    Oversaw client on-boarding, managed client relationships, provided regular investment reviews.
    Director on the Board of five Funds of Hedge Funds (Bermuda Companies)

  • Union Bancaire Privée - Head of Client Services & Investment Administration

    Administratif | London 2003 - 2006 Managed the client servicing & administration team responsible for accounts administration, cash management, currency hedging, processing trades’ execution, funds sub/red and monthly investment reports for customised investment mandates, Funds of Hedge Funds and UCITS Funds.

  • Morgan Stanley - European Fund Accounting & Administration

    Comptabilité | London 2001 - 2003 Oversaw the outsourced Fund Administration & Accounting function for the UCITS Funds and the Funds of Hedge Funds, assessing service provider’s level of service through due diligence reviews and visits, ensuring that a strong governance and control framework from a risk and best practise perspective is in place with robust procedures and processes to meet all regulatory and statutory obligations.

  • DRESDNER INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICE - Head of Funds’ Quality Control Unit

    Autre | Dublin 1999 - 2001 Manage a team responsible for funds’ financial statements, NAV review, investment & regulatory compliance review and client & regulatory reporting for Irish and offshore UCITS Funds.

  • SG/RUSSELL ASSET MANAGEMENT - Head of Fund Accounting

    Comptabilité | Dublin 1998 - 1999 Set up and managed accounting unit responsible for the valuation, administration, financial accounts and compliance monitoring for multi managers Irish UCITS Funds.

  • SOCIETE GENERALE ASSET MANAGEMENT - Team Lead - Fund Accounting

    Comptabilité | Paris (75000) 1997 - 1998 Responsible for the funds’ administration and valuation, financial accounts, compliance monitoring, shareholders servicing and clients investment reporting for French domestic SICAVs and FCPs.

Formations

  • CNAM INTEC

    Paris 1992 - 1995 DEFC - Diplôme d'Etudes Financières et Comptables

Réseau