Jean-Marie HUNOLD

- Managing Director with experience working at a global stage, in multi-cultural, large and complex organizations; entrepreneurial spirit, successfully incubating high growth businesses for Accenture;
- Extensive experience in digital customer experience transformation and technology architecture;
- Strong ability to lead, navigate and bring synergy across sensitive political organizations / environments.
Past role in Accenture:
Emerging Platforms, cloud-based applications practice lead for France and Benelux
Process & Decisioning practice lead for EALA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America)
Global BPM (Business Process Management) technology practice lead