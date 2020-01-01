Menu

Jean-Marie HUNOLD

  • Managing Director and CEO
  • EPIC Origin
  • Managing Director and CEO

Aouste-sur-Sye

- Managing Director with experience working at a global stage, in multi-cultural, large and complex organizations; entrepreneurial spirit, successfully incubating high growth businesses for Accenture;
- Extensive experience in digital customer experience transformation and technology architecture;
- Strong ability to lead, navigate and bring synergy across sensitive political organizations / environments.

Past role in Accenture:
Emerging Platforms, cloud-based applications practice lead for France and Benelux
Process & Decisioning practice lead for EALA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America)
Global BPM (Business Process Management) technology practice lead

  • EPIC Origin - Managing Director and CEO

    Direction générale | Aouste-sur-Sye (26400) 2019 - maintenant Founder of the organization. Delivering consulting and advisory services to accelerate ecosystem growth. Establishing and executing shared vision between customers, system integrators and software vendors to drive synergistic growth and mutual value … with the end goal to benefit the world in which we live.

  • Accenture - Managing Director

    Paris (75000) 1995 - 2019 Key highlights:

    • 30 years of experience in IT (24 years with Accenture); working in various industries with focused experience in FS, Insurance, Telco, Resources and Public Service in many geographies including most European countries, Africa, US, India and Japan.
    • Recognized excellence in the creation of high growth engine for Accenture in the area of digital transformation SaaS platforms, across Geography, effectively navigating multi-cultural organizations and environments.
    • Since 2018, Practice lead of Process & Decisioning Automation for Europe within Intelligent Engineering Services; Technology Services Sales Lead for Financial Services in France;
    • Between 2013 and 2018, practice lead of Accenture’s high growth “Cloud First Applications” for France and Benelux.
    • In 2010, incubation of Accenture’s strategic alliances in Process & Decisioning Automation; now P&DA practice lead for Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America
    • Spent one year in India (2007) on large and complex offshore delivery, leading a team of 150+ people

  • Groupe PMSI IMR - IT Director

    Chatou (78400) 1993 - 1995

  • Sharp - Project Manager

    Soultz-Haut-Rhin (68360) 1990 - 1992

  • Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory - Researcher

    Berkeley, USA 1989 - 1990

