Jean-Marie HUNOLD

- Managing Director with experience working at a global stage, in multi-cultural, large and complex organizations; entrepreneurial spirit, successfully incubating high growth businesses for Accenture;

- Extensive experience in digital customer experience transformation and technology architecture;

- Strong ability to lead, navigate and bring synergy across sensitive political organizations / environments.



Past role in Accenture:

Emerging Platforms, cloud-based applications practice lead for France and Benelux

Process & Decisioning practice lead for EALA (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America)

Global BPM (Business Process Management) technology practice lead