Jean-Michel DREYFUS

- Program Manager - Transition & Transformation and PreSales
2013 - maintenant
1- 6/2015 to date: Program Manager - Responsible for:
- Transition & Transformation of new accounts, involving Global Delivery Centers and Cloud. Major accounts being part of top 3 world leaders in their segment (Smartcard/Security, Overseas Shipping,...).
- Engagements / pre-Sale (Transition & Transformation planning/sizing, Migration to Private/Public Cloud, Agile/DevOps model for Banking, SAP, ... )
2- 1/2014 to 6/2015: Program Manager - In charge of Portfolio of new projects for 4 Business Lines (AIM/CC/M&T/JDE) for key account Michelin (Industrial sector - Automotive). These projects directly support the business development of the customer.
My portfolio covers around 200 projects. There are 19 PMs engaged to manage these projects. I am responsible for the success of the projects (deliverables, dates, budget) and accountable for the quality of these projects. I lead the team of PMs to insure consistency accross the portfolio (process, reporting, etc..)
3- 3/2013 to 12/2013: Program Manager - ISMV7 Migration
Responsible for Migration to ISM V7 (Maximo) of all accounts under IMT France Service Delivery (about 150 accounts accross all Industries/Sectors)
ISM V7 is the strategic solution to handle Incident, Service Request, Change and Problem Management for all the Accounts under Strategic Outsourcing.
This project started early 2012 was in trouble when I joined: no account migrated as of Feb 2013. I took over the PM role in March 2013 and set-up a migration plan to complete all migrations by Dec 2013 (1 month ahead target).
Main challenges:
- Complex management system with all DPEs, SD operation services lines, Europe operations, ISM support centers. Need to closely interlock and sync-up all these groups
- Interlock with other transformations initiatives - ISMV7 can be seen as an integration program due to the many interfaces with other solutions
- Training of thousands of customers users
- Program Manager - Security Identity & Access Management Global Solution
2009 - 2013
Responsible for development of Global Identity&Access Management (IAM) solutions portfolio
This worldwide program represented in 2012: 185 people (126 FTE) / 11.5M$ (similar budget each year)
- Governance to manage new functionalities and future roadmaps for IAM solutions
- International program team with development centers in US, India, east Europe, Singapore for core solution
- Leveraging IBM Watson Research Lab and Tivoli Software Group
- Worldwide deployment enablement
- Management of legacy tools migration and sunset
- Advanced concept prototyping and pilot in Japan. I turned a program issue into a new business opportunity. In Japan, 70% of accounts were disconnected from IBM network (--> No shared infrastructure possible.)
• I organized a worshop in Tokyo to capture Japan accounts expectations
• “IAM-in-a-box” solution was successfully launched 4 months later. This is a small footprint version developped with Research
• New solution was adopted by other Geos to address “niche” opportunities and leverage new business.
- Program Manager - Global Solutions Architecture deployment in EMEA
2003 - 2009
Global Solutions Architecture is IBM’s foundation for consistency & quality of service on a global scale. GSAR is a key transformation initiative supporting strategy for standardization and automation, focused on consistent, predictable quality delivery and increased productivity. Objective of the deployment program is to deploy Global Solutions Architecture across outsourcing accounts.
- I had the lead for GSAR deployment in Europe (1200+ accounts)- Deployment targets exceeded every year (2005 thru 2008). Overall 24000+ cumulated standard solutions instances deployed by YE08.
- The progess achieved in Europe lead to an extension of the program to other geographies.
12/2002 to 10/2003 : Standard solutions development
10/2003 to 12/2004 : Program Appolo - Pilot phase
01/2005 to 12/2005 : Program Phoenix - Europe deployment
01/2006 to 03/2009 : Program Global - extension to AG(2006) and AP(2008)
- Project Manager Mobile Security & Network
2000 - 2002
1- Project Manager - Network on Lumiere project
- I was in charge of the network project (1800 sites WW): Design & Implementation of the WW global network required to support and monitor the customer business processes: includes Data network and service network..
- I implemented the WW service network to allow the supports groups (23 locations WW with dedicated interfaces) to operate all the customer infrastructure.(servers, data centers,...).
2- Project Manager - Wireless Security & Privacy service offerings development (WW responsibility)
Wireless Security was a key enabler of all wireless e-business initiatives. I developed all the elements required to generate revenue in a brand new business area: offerings definition and announcement, WW organization set-up, communications plan definition to leverage security in e-business offerings, marketing plan, deployment with Intellectual Capital base development, consulting methodology update and delivery force education in order to have the capacity to generate target revenues. Total program revenue 2001 thru 2004: 258M$;
- EMEA Security & Privacy (S&P) consulting practice: Operations Mgr for the EMEA S&P Practice Exec. Security & Privacy was one consulting practice within EBI (e-business integration) solution category of BIS. 51M$ (+122% Y/Y) EMEA S&P revenue for 2001.
As Operations Manager, I prepared EMEA S&P marketing strategy, consolidated S&P operations control of the regions for reporting to EMEA EBI management, and had in charge all aspects of Plans&Controls (budget, capacity plan, spring/fall plans)
3- MSO(Netgen, SMB) eCommerce project
I performed the engagement and the delivery of the NetGen business model definition project for this customer. I made the proposal (engagement manager) for the solution implementation.
- EMEA Telco&Media system integration architect / EMEA WAN Network pre-sales support Lead
1996 - 1999
1- As lead systems integration architect, I was responsible for solution proposal design for major international projects in Telco&Media industry: Customer Care & Billing solution integrating all key telco business processes around a relational database and involving servers, mediation devices, databases, call-centers, business intelligence, networking, printing, archiving, recovery,...
Main projects in 98/99: Saudi Telecom Co (Saudi, Telecom), Cegetel (France, Telecom), Jordan Telecom Company (Jordan, Telecom), Batelco (Bahrain, Telecom), CDWorld (USA, Media consumer market), Bouyghes Telecom (France, Telecom)
2- Network architect / Marketing Technical Support
As EMEA focal point for Wide Area Network (WAN) pre-sale support, I was responsible for major WAN networks design and architecture for EMEA customers proposals.
- I lead network architecture: Consolidation of heterogeneous environments and various protocols over a single multiprotocol broadband transport network, complex voice networking solutions, multiprotocol (SNA/IP) performance tuning over Frame relay transport,...
- I performed executive customer briefings (Deutsche Bank, Daimler-Benz, Arla, ITU, ABC,...)
- I lead pilot test in customer environment (NBG, Daimler-Benz)
- I made presentations to key EMEA customer events: EMEA Press Event 1/97, NSTC 10/97,....
- Main projects in 97: NBG (Germany, Bank), Swiss Bank Corporation (Switzerland, Bank), OGERO (Lebanon, Telco), Saudi Ministry Of Interior (Saudi, Government)
- Technical Lead, Architect, People Manager and Project Manager - Product development
1984 - 1996
01/1996 - 10/1996: Project Manager, Worldwide Beta-test program
- I managed the worldwide field/customers beta testing (ESP) of the IBM 2220 (ATM network switch). 26 customers worldwide.
- I selected customers and I designed test configuration for tight integration in customers operations.
- I supported sales by delivering to marketplace positive early results of product operating in real customer environment.
01/1993 - 12/1995: System Architect
RAS (Reliability, Availability, Serviceability) system architect for the IBM 2220 (WAN switch designed to build enterprise multiprotocol networks)
- The development driven at IBM Corporation level involved 350 persons over 4 years and represented the development of 1.6+Million of lines of code, 37 logical cards and 20 specific chips.
- I defined the architecture for high RAS performances at both hardware and upper logical layers. I also defined the service and support structure planning.
05/1988 - 12/1992: People Manager
- Manager of a group of 11 persons (direct reporting) and responsible for a 800+k$/year vendorization budget
- Responsible for power systems development for IBM NHD products:
* Communication controllers 3745 and 3746
* Modems 7820, 7861, 7866, 9291, 9295
* ATM switches 2220, 8285.
- Development of systems architectures and products designs. Qualification & homologations with international standards bodies (UL, CSA, VDE),
- Production set-up in manufacturing plants in Raleigh (USA), Havant(UK) and Fujisawa (Japan).
- Selection and management of worldwide vendors (USA, Japan, Germany, Taiwan,...)
- Major achievements:
1- Worldwide black-box type vendorization strategy that was implemented in others IBM laboratories.
2- Power development process entitled as laboratory process and certified ISO9001.
10/1984 - 04/1988: Technical Lead
Development of subsystems for networking products. Product specification, vendors management, power subsystems qualifications for IBM 3745 communication controller.