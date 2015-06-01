Jean-Michel DREYFUS

Project Manager with 15+ years of experience managing teams, leading key transformation projects, collaborating globally, and in improving delivery of services to clients across multiple industries

Dynamic, high energy, change agent known for delivering results and achieving targets

Driven leader and motivator who enjoys working on challenging assignments

Enthusiastic problem solver with keen ability to rapidly assess diverse situational challenges and in developing and implementing action plans

Recognized capacity to successfuly handle key Project Management complexity factors: Cross border-resourcing or virtual resources, Performance based contracts, Managed multiple concurrent projects, Senior executive management stakeholders and/or dependency on multiple tiers of management reporting to the PM, Multiple areas within client organization directly impacted by outcomes of project, More than one line of business, Turned around a troubled project by leading or directing the project or project team

Holding several certifications in Project Management:

- Certified Project Management Professional (PMI),

- IBM PM certification: based on experience and size of projects managed. Certified at Highest level - Executive/Though leader (Executive level certification is representing the top 3% of PMs at IBM worldwide)

- Stanford certified PM



Mes compétences :

Architecture informatique

Cloud computing

Intégration

IAM

Méthode agile

ITIL Foundation V3

Sécurité informatique

Gestion de projet