Jean Michel GARD

VERSAILLES

Entreprises

  • GE Healthcare - Global Product Manager Imaging

    2015 - maintenant Responsible for global product management activities, including definition , execution and commercialization of full service contract offering for the imaging products. My key focus areas are:
    - How to differentiate from competition and how to create values for our customers
    - Align our contract offerings to the outcome our customers care about it and are willing to pay for.
    - Responsible for optimizing contract portfolio globally and defining investment roadmap to support growth

  • GE Healthcare - Global DI Service Marketing Manager

    2013 - 2015 Drive strategy related to service features in the new products across all modalities.
    - Leverage and conduct research and VOC to understand diverse market and value tier needs
    - Drive introduction of new service offerings
    - Coordination with region marketing for new launches
    - Identification of customer profit poo and product entitlement
    - Drive collaboration and buy in with equipment CMO's

  • GE Healthcare - Global DGS ( Mammo, RRF & Intvl ) Service Marketing Manger

    2012 - 2012

  • GE Healthcare - Service Mkg Mgr EMEA

    2007 - 2012 - Define marketing strategy for the service business on the computed tomography segment for whole EMEA
    - Customer segmentation and offering strategy
    - Definition of new offerings
    - Pricing strategy and selling values
    - Grow services revenue by 10% on maintenance
    - Price index up by 6% with new segmentation and value proposition

  • GE Healthcare - Sales Productivity Mgr EMEA

    2005 - 2007 -Define strategy to deliver productivity for the Sales P&L on both base and variable cost for EMEA
    - Insure alignement between sales,sourcing and regions
    - Deliver succesfully double digit productivity every year
    - Manage and plan budget for the sales P&L at EMEA level
    - Deliver +2pts operating marging every year

  • GE Healthcare - Magnetic Resonance Mkg Mgr EMEA

    2003 - 2000 - Drive marketing strategy across EMEA to reach 200M$+ business
    - Implement segmentation to optmize configuration and pricing with a gain of 4pts CM
    - Drive implementation of reference site to demonstrate clinical relevance and value to customers with 1pt share gain per year
    - Insure the devellopment of eLearning for the field to improve sales efficiency
    - Lead the team of product managers to insure alignment and common processes among all the segments
    - Managed at global level the product plan for new product features and launches for EMEA

