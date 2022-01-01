Jean Michel GARD

-
GE Healthcare
- Global Product Manager Imaging
2015 - maintenant
Responsible for global product management activities, including definition , execution and commercialization of full service contract offering for the imaging products. My key focus areas are:
- How to differentiate from competition and how to create values for our customers
- Align our contract offerings to the outcome our customers care about it and are willing to pay for.
- Responsible for optimizing contract portfolio globally and defining investment roadmap to support growth
GE Healthcare
- Global DI Service Marketing Manager
2013 - 2015
Drive strategy related to service features in the new products across all modalities.
- Leverage and conduct research and VOC to understand diverse market and value tier needs
- Drive introduction of new service offerings
- Coordination with region marketing for new launches
- Identification of customer profit poo and product entitlement
- Drive collaboration and buy in with equipment CMO's
GE Healthcare
- Global DGS ( Mammo, RRF & Intvl ) Service Marketing Manger
2012 - 2012
GE Healthcare
- Service Mkg Mgr EMEA
2007 - 2012
- Define marketing strategy for the service business on the computed tomography segment for whole EMEA
- Customer segmentation and offering strategy
- Definition of new offerings
- Pricing strategy and selling values
- Grow services revenue by 10% on maintenance
- Price index up by 6% with new segmentation and value proposition
GE Healthcare
- Sales Productivity Mgr EMEA
2005 - 2007
-Define strategy to deliver productivity for the Sales P&L on both base and variable cost for EMEA
- Insure alignement between sales,sourcing and regions
- Deliver succesfully double digit productivity every year
- Manage and plan budget for the sales P&L at EMEA level
- Deliver +2pts operating marging every year
GE Healthcare
- Magnetic Resonance Mkg Mgr EMEA
2003 - 2000
- Drive marketing strategy across EMEA to reach 200M$+ business
- Implement segmentation to optmize configuration and pricing with a gain of 4pts CM
- Drive implementation of reference site to demonstrate clinical relevance and value to customers with 1pt share gain per year
- Insure the devellopment of eLearning for the field to improve sales efficiency
- Lead the team of product managers to insure alignment and common processes among all the segments
- Managed at global level the product plan for new product features and launches for EMEA