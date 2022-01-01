Menu

Jean-Michel GRZADKA

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mobile Applications
GSM
Mobile devices
IP
VOIP
UMTS
3GPP
SRVCC
VOLTE
3G
LTE
IOT
2G
4G
Sip
IMS
3G Networks
2G Networks
house training
Voiceovers
SR
SMS
LabVIEW
Java
GPRS
DSP
Apple Mac
testability analysis
test planning
responsible for air
capacity management
audio processing
Windows Mobile
V-Model
UNIX
Transducers
Traffic Management
Test planning and testing
System Testing
Semiconductors
SS7
Rapid Application Development RAD
Radar
Planned Maintenance
PC Hardware
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Media Gateway
IT Development
High Voltage
Field testing
Electronic Warfare
EDGE
ECLiPSe
Develop test plans
Configuration Management
C++
C Programming Language
Bugzilla
BlueTooth Technology
BASIC
Assembler
Application Development
Android

Entreprises

  • Huawei - Fixed IMS Core NW Back Office Consultant (Contract Role)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2016 - maintenant - Operation. Maintenance and Support of Live fixed IMS CORE networks (over HFC/DOCSIS)
    - Diagnostics on IMS CORE Elements and troubleshooting of impacted resources
    - Handling of problem ticket requests raised by customers within defined SLA
    - Assist in engineering, testing and rollout of newly defined products/services
    - Apply newly available features, software upgrades and hardware products

  • Qualcomm - Network Operator Test Support Consultant (IMS services over 4G / LTE) (Contract)

    Paris 2013 - 2015 Carry out IOT testing of VoLTE/IMS solutions on LTE / 4G Snapdragon powered handsets and provide support to EU Operators and OEMs. Namely, Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Video Telephony over IMS (ViLTE), SRVCC over 2G/3G, SMS over IMS / SGs, Supplementary Services and Emergency Calls over IMS and Ut Interface (based on GSM IR92 & IR94 profiles and 3GPP & RFC specs).
    Mobile handset Testing & debugging for SIP/IMS/VOLTE/IMS services. Testing and troubleshooting experience using QXDM, QCAT, QPST and Wireshark tools. Good knowledge of 3GPP LTE Radio Access Technology such as RRC and NAS layers.

  • Intel - Audio Modem Application Test Consultant (at Intel Ultra Mobility Group - France)

    Meudon 2011 - 2013 Perform requirement validation & functional testing of Audio Modem Applications (HD Voice and VOIP) on Smartphone products based on the Intel® Atom™ processor technology running on the Google Android mobile operating system

  • Ericsson - 3G Handset Integration Manager

    MASSY 2005 - 2008 At Ericsson Services Ltd (Managed Service Partnership with Hutchison 3G UK), I carried out Management of Integration and testing of 3rd party native and Java applications into handsets launched on the 3 UK mobile network.

  • Hutchinson - 3G Handset Applications Design & IOT/Field Test Engineer

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Hutchison 3G is aslso known in UK as 3.
    Work with handset vendors at all stages of handset applications development, from initial specification (SOC), testcases design/creation and test environment setup, to final testing on devices. Also carry out IOT & Field testing of handset applications with the handset vendors.

  • Alcatel Lucent - GSM/GPRS Prepaid Service NPI Software Engineer

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Deploy, test and support of the 'SurePay' Prepaid Service; an Intelligent Network product developed by Lucent Technologies for GSM, GPRS and UMTS Mobile networks.

  • ERA Technology Ltd - Telecoms Software Test Engineer

    1996 - 2000 Located at British Telecom Adastral Park in Ipswich, UK. Testing of BT services offering voice, fax and internet communication as well as free BT internet services such as BT Access and BT Connect as well as e-commerce applications

  • SPEG - Electronic Technician

    1993 - 1993 SPEG was a French company that designed, manufactured and repaired power supplies

    Role: Electronic Technician specialised in power supplies (1 year)

    I had the technical responsibility of the after-sales service department that involved liaising with customers to agree repair quotes, repairing and testing of deficient civil and military power supplies

  • French Navy - Role: Radar and Electronic Warfare Operator & crew member

    1985 - 1988 I was a crew member responsible for air or sea radar traffic control and electronic warfare

Formations

  • Cambridge English Language Assessment (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 1997 - 1998 Cambridge Certificate of Proficiency Level

    * Fluent English (Cambridge Certificate of Proficiency Level 5 in English -
    * Golf, tennis, learning languages, travelling ;

  • ECE Paris

    Paris 1994 - 1996 Diploma

    : Electronic Engineering degree specialized in telecommunication networks at the 'Ecole
    Centrale d'Electronique de Paris' (ECE), a French University for Electronics and Computer Science

  • ECE Paris

    Paris 1990 - 1992 BTS Electronique

    Centrale d'Electronique de Paris' (ECE), a 1990-92 : BTS Electronique: `Advanced technical diploma in Electronics'

  • ECE Paris

    Paris 1988 - 1990 BAC

    : BAC Electronique: `Technical diploma in Electronics'
    MAIN COMPETENCES


    * IMS based Services testing over Fixed Broadband/Fibre and 4G/LTE Mobile Network Technology such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE), SR-VCC to 2G/3G, SMS over IMS, Supplementary Services over IMS, Video Telephony over IMS and Ut Interface (for management of Suppl. Services over XCAP)

    * Audio modem testing, audio processing

Réseau