Jean-Michel ISAMBERT

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Développement commercial
Automobile

Entreprises

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROËN - DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - maintenant * Powertrain and Engineering Business development at automotive and industrial OEM's in Europe, USA , China and India ;
    * Define and implement strategy to increase PCM's market share in Europe, U.S.A. for Off Road/ Off Highway OEM's ;
    * Create and manage a distributor network in Europe/ USA for industrial OEM's using PEUGEOT Powertrains ( Engines + Transmissions) ;
    * Negotiate commercial terms in Development and Supply Agreement until signature with customer
    * Manage a team of 13 employees, Customer Business Managers, Sales Coordinators and Assistants
    Accomplishments:
    * Introduction of first PSA Peugeot Citroën Diesel engine at the biggest worldwide Off road OEM with a forecasted total sales of EUR 41 Million in 2017

  • TRW Automotive - SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

    Puteaux 2007 - 2010 * Business development at PSA and Renault Nissan worldwide
    * Manage a sales team comprising 5 people
    * Development of a commercial strategy manage multiple product lines across PSA and Renault Nissan Accounts
    * Manage all RFQ received from customers and participate at the Customer Quote Authorization internal process
    * Negotiate annual productivity and new commercial conditions with the two customers
    Accomplishments:
    * Implement new sales organization which resulted to improve the efficiency and increase customer service performance
    * Introduce new product lines called EPB switches within PSA & Renault for new PSA and Renault program
    * Increase yearly sale by +3% per annum over the period

  • TRW AUTOMOTIVE - SALES ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

    Puteaux 2001 - 2007 * Business development at PSA Account with braking components, Calipers, Master Cylinders, Boosters, ABS/ESP
    * Manage a sales team comprising 10 people ;
    * Coordinate the sales goals pertaining to the OP and LRP necessary to meet corporate initiatives
    * Responsible for profitability of the entire PSA Account business product line and initiation of corrective measures
    * Control sales and engineering costs through the establishment and maintenance of budget
    * Develop a fully competent and professional sales staff capable of meeting the current and future needs of the customers PSA
    * Act as TRW Automotive lead representative to PSA Peugeot Citroën for specific braking systems
    * Introduce new product lines within PSA: Rear Calipers, Actuation, Slip Control and ABS systems in
    * Increase total sales figures from EUR 70 Mil ion to EUR 190 Million between
    * Proven leadership qualities during a difficult quality crisis situation with customer PSA on Slip Control Systems
    * Evaluate and implemented new sales techniques to increase customer satisfaction

  • FREUDENBERG S.A - SALES ACCOUNT MANAGER

    1998 - 2001 * Business development at BOSCH Braking system Account with sealing components for ABS/ESP
    * Responsible for a total sales of EUR 5 Million
    * Enlarge client base contacts from France to Europe
    * Promote within 2 years European customer based development
    * Acquisition of several additional businesses that yielded an annual sales growth of + 10%

  • EBERSPÄCHER - REGIONAL SALES MANAGER

    1996 - 1998 * Business development at commercial vehicles OEM (RVI, VOLVO Truck, SCANIA) and increase customer portfolio with additional growth of
    +15% over the period
    * Implement distributors network in Northern France ;
    * Negotiate sales terms and conditions with distributors on annual basis

  • Vallourec - REGIONAL SALES MANAGER

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1994 - 1996 * Business development at boilermakers with steel dished bottoms ;
    * Lobbying within Engineering center as TECHNIP ;
    * Increase number of RFQ received by + 20% after 3 years of customers visits
    * Increase the annual sales figures within my Region by + 5% year 1/ + 7% year 2 and + 8% year 3

  • AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS - SALES MANAGER

    1990 - 1992 * Business development at Automotive and Off Road OEM's with Service parts clutches and braking friction materials

Formations

Réseau