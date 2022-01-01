Jean-Michel LAZERGES

COURTABOEUF2012 - maintenant•Develop account plans and long-term sales pipeline to increase HP's market share.
•Focus on larger deals/opportunities and value and/or volume portfolio management, and selling a range of HP products and solutions.
•Work with management to develop future business plans; independently determines methods for achieving plans.
•Extensive time spent working with and leveraging a diverse set of external partners.
•Apply consultative-selling techniques to identify and advance opportunities that result in ongoing profitable revenue growth for HP.
•Advocate for client needs in negotiating solution sales and troubleshooting delivery issues.
•Develop business plan in conjunction with the customer.
•Analyze client industry and competitive research and information to facilitate rich client dialogue.
•Direct and coordinate all activity on account(s).
•Focuse on generating new business and builds, monitor and manage sales pipeline activity.
•Responsible for achieving/managing quarterly, half yearly, annual quota and/or margin..
•Act as a first interface for international accounts in collaboration with members of global business teams, and local teams.
•Work on accounts of greater dollar/and or strategic (long-term) value; typically of higher risk to HP.