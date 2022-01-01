Menu

Jean-Michel LOSA

Nanterre

Entreprises

  • Axa - Head of Claims Customer services at AXA Global P&C - Group Claims

    Nanterre 2012 - maintenant The P&C Line Of business defines Axa Strategy and coordinates Axa entitles on their P&C businesses.
    Dedicated to Customer services, I identify best practices; assess their relevance in order to deploy them.
    In charge of the digital claim journey, I define the expected means, and roll over plan for the group and the entities.

  • AXA France - CIPO (Chief Insurance Procurement Officer)

    Nanterre 2008 - 2012 Leading a wide multi-skilled team, I am in charge of performance monitoring of the Claims customer journey. Increasing value for the customer while optimizing cost, I am deeply involved on Claims processes aligned with Sales and distribution.
    I am in charge of the negotiations with the key suppliers.
    I represent Axa France (the major entity of the group) at the Group Insurance procurement Board.
    In charge of Insurance procurement organisation

    It's:
    - More than 9 500 suppliers
    - 1,5 B€ spent
    - 80 buyers and network managers

  • Axa IM - CPO (Chief procurement Officer)

    Nanterre 2002 - 2008 Starting from a blank sheet of paper, set up an international procurement organisation, with ad'hocs process, tools and controls.

  • BULL SA - Global head of Non Production Purchases

    BEZONS 1999 - 2002

  • Bull - Sales director

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 1992 - 1999 - Aeronautic Indutry Sales director (2 years 7 months)
    - Healthcare Industry Sales Director (2 years)
    - Healthcare & Retirement industry Sales Rep (3 years)

  • IBM France - Technical Account Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1987 - 1992

  • IBM - Project Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1984 - 1985

Formations

