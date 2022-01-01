Jean-Michel LOSA

-
Axa
- Head of Claims Customer services at AXA Global P&C - Group Claims
Nanterre
2012 - maintenant
The P&C Line Of business defines Axa Strategy and coordinates Axa entitles on their P&C businesses.
Dedicated to Customer services, I identify best practices; assess their relevance in order to deploy them.
In charge of the digital claim journey, I define the expected means, and roll over plan for the group and the entities.
-
AXA France
- CIPO (Chief Insurance Procurement Officer)
Nanterre
2008 - 2012
Leading a wide multi-skilled team, I am in charge of performance monitoring of the Claims customer journey. Increasing value for the customer while optimizing cost, I am deeply involved on Claims processes aligned with Sales and distribution.
I am in charge of the negotiations with the key suppliers.
I represent Axa France (the major entity of the group) at the Group Insurance procurement Board.
In charge of Insurance procurement organisation
It's:
- More than 9 500 suppliers
- 1,5 B€ spent
- 80 buyers and network managers
-
Axa IM
- CPO (Chief procurement Officer)
Nanterre
2002 - 2008
Starting from a blank sheet of paper, set up an international procurement organisation, with ad'hocs process, tools and controls.
-
BULL SA
- Global head of Non Production Purchases
BEZONS
1999 - 2002
-
Bull
- Sales director
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
1992 - 1999
- Aeronautic Indutry Sales director (2 years 7 months)
- Healthcare Industry Sales Director (2 years)
- Healthcare & Retirement industry Sales Rep (3 years)
-
IBM France
- Technical Account Manager
Bois-Colombes
1987 - 1992
-
IBM
- Project Manager
Bois-Colombes
1984 - 1985