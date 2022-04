I have worked for the last 12 years in maintenance departments, designing, commissioning, and maintaining automation based control systems, with a particular expertise in the Siemens automation equipment range, in order to improve the productivity of the company.



I am now working in Safety automation with Pilz







Mes compétences :

Profibus networking

PLC experience

Variable speed drives (Parker, Siemens)

HMI and SCADA systems

Systemic thinking and practice

Intouch

Automation

WinCC