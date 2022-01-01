Jean-Michel MULOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
My former experiences in the consulting world in Deloitte and PwC helped me to develop an expertise in project management. With 8 years of living and working experiences between China and south east of Asia, I became highly adaptable to any cultural challenge.
I also process a good track record of Marketing surveys, Customers survey and Quality management for various topic and , making me a perfect asset to help you to develop your activities locally or abroad.
Mes compétences :
Chine
Marketing
Satisfaction client