Jean-Michel MULOT

Paris

My former experiences in the consulting world in Deloitte and PwC helped me to develop an expertise in project management. With 8 years of living and working experiences between China and south east of Asia, I became highly adaptable to any cultural challenge.
I also process a good track record of Marketing surveys, Customers survey and Quality management for various topic and , making me a perfect asset to help you to develop your activities locally or abroad.

Mes compétences :
Chine
Marketing
Satisfaction client

Entreprises

  • CNP Assurances - Responsable de Projets

    Paris maintenant - CNP Assurances (Premier assureur vie en France)

    Depuis Juin 2006 : Responsable Projet supports financiers Assurances individuelles
    Octobre 2005 à juin 2006 : Coordinateur d’une task force informatique dédiée à L’éditique

    2002 à 2005 : Responsable de la Continuité de l’entreprise

    1995 à 2002: Directeur Projet Qualité

    1991 à1994: Responsable du Service Etudes Marketing

    1989 à 1991: Responsable du Service Audit Conseil auprès
    des banques
    1988 à 1989: Responsable de l’unité de contrôle
    de la gestion déléguée

    - Degrieck Consulting ltd, Hong Kong and Qingdao China
    Depuis mai 2005 : Sourcing consultant (parallèlement à mon activité pour la CNP)

    - Deloitte Haskins and Sells: 1985 a 1988: auditeur senior
    - Price Waterhouse (Befec): 1984 à 1985: auditeur

    Sommaire des principales réalisations:

    1. Compétences utiles dans un contexte international :

    Habitude travail dans un contexte international
    ◇Consultant free lance en Sourcing pour Degrieck ltd Qingdao et Hong kong :
    Recherche de partenaires étrangers pour des clients Chinois et vice versa
    ◇5 ans d’expérience en tant qu’auditeur dans des sociétés d’ Audit internationales telles que Price Waterhouse etDeloitte pour des clients tels que : Canon, Suzuki, Philippine Airlines, Frabounel (Macao)

    Etudes Stratégiques de positionnement marketing
    ◇ Marché de la retraite collective Prévoyance, couverture de prêt
    ◇ Création de u produit endowment mortgage de la CNP
    ◇ Etudes des marches par pays , par produit et par acteur: China, Singapore, Vietnam

    Co organisateur de la conférence NEXO en 1990.

    Intervention lors des Conférences de the European Foundation for Quality Management (London, Brussels, Paris, Canada)

    Group projet management dans le cadre de la qualité ou de la coordination de task force
    ◇ transformer les idées en plan d’action
    ◇ Mener à bien le projet dans le respect des délais et des contraintes
    ◇ Facilitateur
    Leadership
    ◇ Management direct de 6 cadres
    ◇ Management Fonctionnel decadre:
    28 personnes. Dans le cadre de la Qualité
    68 personnes dans le cadre des plans de continuité

    2. Autres réalisations:

    Etudes marketing
    ◇ Veille concurentielle
    ◇ Analyse comparative des produits
    ◇ Analyse des supports multimédia sur la couverture de prêt (Sami)

    Enquêtes satisfaction client
    ◇ Organisation et planification de l’ensemble de l’enquête
    ◇ recueil quali et élaboration des questionnaires quanti
    (clients, prospects non clients, anciens clients, enquêtes miroir auprès du personnel)
    ◇ Elaboration de plan d’action à partir des résultats
    ◇ Appel d’offre

    ISO Certification
    ◇ Elaboration des procédures et process
    ◇ Audit de l’ organisation et des process
    ◇ Expert du model EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management)
    co-auteur d’un livre sur son application à la Banque et l’Assurance

    Quality management
    ◇ Audit pour le Prix Francais de la Qualite
    ◇ Développement durable

    Elaboration et suivi des plan de continuité des différentes activité de l’entreprise en cas de crise majeure ( incendie, attentat, crue, contamination, panne électrique)
    ◇ Entrainement des différents intervenants à la mise en place concrètes des Plans sur site de repli
    ◇ Entrainement du Directoire et des différentes directions à la gestion de crise par mise en situation réelle

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise maintenant

