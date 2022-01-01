Jean-Michel MULOT

My former experiences in the consulting world in Deloitte and PwC helped me to develop an expertise in project management. With 8 years of living and working experiences between China and south east of Asia, I became highly adaptable to any cultural challenge.

I also process a good track record of Marketing surveys, Customers survey and Quality management for various topic and , making me a perfect asset to help you to develop your activities locally or abroad.



Mes compétences :

Chine

Marketing

Satisfaction client