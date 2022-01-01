Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean Michel PERRET
Ajouter
Jean Michel PERRET
AMSTERDAM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ING assurance
- Responsable marketing
2010 - maintenant
Formations
EM LYON
Lyon
1990 - 1993
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel