Jean-Michel POTIER

Paris

En résumé

Jean-Michel has a proven experience as SAP Offering Director / Sales Director / Business Developer / Account Manager / SAP Competence Center Manager / Project Manager / SAP Service Manager / Department Manager (IT & Logistics)

Hands-on experienced Manager with global view and focus on team work & motivation
Dynamic and independent, confident in high pressure and multi-cultural environment
Proactive, result oriented, well organised and structured

Excellent understanding of Business requirements and needs
Pragmatic approach , Global view of Business, Ability to make decisions
Strong project tracking, coordination and planning skills
Excellent customer service, interpersonal, communication and team collaboration skills
Recruitment skills, excellent ability to assess people
International experience acquired by working abroad
Experience in large organizations

Main realizations :
- SAP Offering building (including SAP HANA , SAP UX (USER EXPERIENCE) Screen Personas, FIORI , SAP BI4 )
- Develop SAP business for SOPRA Group North Division and Sopra Group Belux
- Set up SAP competence center for SOPRA Group North Division (start in 1999)
- Set up SAP Shared Service Center for SOPRA Group North Division (start in 2003)
- Develop JDE business for SOPRA Group North Division
- Set up JDE competence center for SOPRA Group North Division
- Develop Telecom business for SOPRA group in Belgium in 2004/2005
- RFI , RFP , RFQ constructions & answers
- Bid Management (Fixed Price Projects , Application Management )
- Team Building (Think, Build ,Run)
- Program / Project Management

Specialties :
Business development,
Sourcing, Staffing,
Strategic Account Management
Networking,
Project Management,
Partnership

RETAIL Accounts : Oxylane Group (Decathlon) , KingFisher (Castorama) ,Lyreco , Norauto , Boulanger , Guilbert (now Office Depot) ...
INDUSTRY Accounts : Vallourec , Bridgestone , Martell (Pernod Ricard) , Holcim , Bonduelle , Reckitt Benckiser , Total Refining & Chemicals

Mes compétences :
SAP-netweaver- Business
SAP R/3
SAP
Oracle 11i
VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method)
SAP for Chemicals
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP FI
SAP CO
PL/1
IMS DL/1
IBM Mainframe Hardware
CICS/ESA
Assembly Plants
development of a new routings and BOM
Transportation management
Team Management
Supply Chain Management
Schedule Network Planning
Sales Management
Sales Forecast
SAP-V 2.1c
SAP WM
SAP User Experience
SAP PP
SAP LO Logistics
SAP IS R
SAP IS Oil & Gas
SAP FI AA
SAP ABAP
Purchasing management
Production planification management
Oracle Projects
Oracle GL
Oracle AR
Oracle AP
Invoicing
International experience
HTML5
HP Server Hardware > HP 9000 Servers
HP Server Hardware > HP 3000 Servers
Financial Report Writing
Eco system Management
Demand Management
Customer service management
Cognos Powerplay
CATIA
CADAM
Business Management
Bill of Materials

Entreprises

  • Sopra - SAP Offering Director & Business Developer

    Paris 2014 - 2014 SAP Offering Director & Business Developer (North France + Belgium + Luxemburg)

    Mission Director in charge of building Sopra SAP Offering in North of France & Belgium
    Results : Proven track records SAP HANA , SAP BO DS , SAP BI4 , SAP User Experience (FIORI,SAPUI5 HTML5) , SAP Mobility
    * Retail (Oxylane Group,Hygena...)
    Business : IT Consulting * Process Industry (Lesaffre)
    * Oil & Gas (Total Refining & Chemicals...) ;
    * Business Development / Sales Management ;
    * Regional SAP Alliance Manager (Eco system Management)
    Role

  • Sopra Group - SAP Sales Director

    2013 - maintenant SAP Sales Director (North & East France + Belgium + Luxemburg)
    Mission Sales Director at Sopra Group in charge of developing the client base and managing existing accounts in France, Belgium, and Luxemburg
    * Banking industry (BNP Paribas Fortis)
    * Utilities (GDF Suez Electrabel)
    Business : IT Consulting * Oil & Gas (Total Refining & Chemicals)
    * Life Sciences (JnJ...)
    Account Manager / Sales Management
    Role

  • Sopra Group - SAP Account Manager

    2005 - 2012 Customers Total Refining & Chemicals
    Johnson & Johnson
    Business : IT Consulting Bridgestone Europe
    Kingfisher IT Services (Castorama...)
    Oxylane Group (Decathlon...)
    Vallourec
    ArcelorMittal
    Roquette
    Ugo Thyssenkrupp
    Diramode Pimkie etc...

    Role Business Development / Account Management / Sales Coordination / Recruitment / People Management / SAP Solutions building

  • Sopra Group - Account Manager

    2004 - 2004 Customers In charge of 3 markets
    * Telecom Market in Belgium
    Business : IT Consulting Mobistar : from 0 euro to 4 M euros in one year
    Belgacom
    * JDEdward Market in France
    Bonduelle : up to 40 FTE
    Reckitt Benckiser
    Cognac Martell
    Louis Vuitton Malletier
    * SAP Accounts
    Bridgestone Europe
    Air Liquide Belgium

    Revenue generated 2004 : 9 M euros

    Role Account Manager / Business Developer

  • Sopra Group - SAP Competence Center Manager

    2000 - 2003 Achievement Created at Sopra Group the first SAP competence and shared service center in North of France.
    This include ABAP factory + Support Level 1 2 3 All modules SAP FI CO SD MM PP etc...
    This gave Sopra Group an important competitive advantage in the area of SAP services and led to the generation of revenue in excess of 70m euro over 10 years.
    Customers
    Guilbert
    Holcim
    Business : IT Consulting Decathlon
    Norauto
    Boulanger
    Vallourec
    Usinor
    Roquette
    Basf
    Tyco etc....

    Role Recruitement / Sales & Pre Sales/ Offers / SAP Competence Center and SAP Shared Service Center building up

    Up to 50 FTE

    Revenue generated 2002 : 5 Millions euros

  • Sopra Group - ERP Project Manager

    1998 - 1999

  • Bridgestone Europe - SAP Support Manager & SAP Delivery Manager

    BETHUNE 1995 - 1998 Projects Responsible for
    * To implement SAP R/3 in France Business Unit
    1 manufacturing company with one factory and one central warehouse
    Business : Tires manufacturing 1 trading company with 6 warehouses
    * Upgrade SAP R/3 V2.1c to V3.0f
    - Interfaces with WMS Warehouse Management Systems
    Environment - Barcode implementation in the Warehouses
    - Support SAP all modules for France Business Unit
    SAP R/3 SD MM FI CO AA
    Team : 20 FTE

    Role Project Manager / Service Delivery Manager

  • Bridgestone Europe - Supply Chain Management (SCM) Project Manager

    BETHUNE 1992 - 1995 Mission Responsible for :
    * Design & Roll out Supply Chain Management System
    Bespoke solution based on multidimensional pcExpress Database
    Business : Tires manufacturing Project code TRS ``Total Replenishment System''
    * 17 subsidiaries in Europe
    * 5 production plants (France,Spain,Italy)
    Warehouse Management throughoutEurope
    Demand Management / Sales Forecast
    Schedule Network Planning (DRP Distribution Resources Planning)
    Reporting solution implementation
    Project code FRS ``Financial Reporting System''
    Product choice : Cognos PowerPlay
    Team 5 FTE

    Role Project Manager / Development Team Manager / European IT coordinator / Business trainer

  • Thomson LCC - Logistic Manager & IT Manager

    1988 - 1991 Mission Responsible for :
    * Building IT department based on IBM mainframe + HP 3000/HP9000 machine and ERP softwares such as Progesco / MM 3000 / AS300 + GMAO solution
    Location : Marly les Valenciennes * Managing Logistic department
    Including PTP Purchase To Pay process and OTC Order To Cash process
    Business : Tantale chips manufacturing * Purchasing management (raw materials & general)
    * Production planification management (finished goods) ;
    * Stock & Warehouse management
    * Delivery & Invoicing management ;
    * Transportation management (air, see, road)
    * Customer service management
    * ISO9000 certification management
    Team 20 FTE

    Role IT Manager / Logistic Manager / Plant Steering committee member

  • Dassault Aviation - IT Project Manager

    Saint-Cloud 1985 - 1988 Mission Responsible for
    * Designing and writing functional & technical specifications and to implement ERP TZAR II in order to replace CAPOSS solution.
    Location : Seclin (North of France) * Development of interfaces with CFAO Catia/Cadam
    * Implementation of barcodes systems in the shopfloor
    Business : Aeronautics * Implementation of Tools (Numeric Command) management system

    Environment IBM Mainframe PL/1,CICS,VSAM,IMS DL/1

    Role IT Project Manager / Team management: Up to 5 FTE

  • Dassault Aviation - IT Project Manager

    Saint-Cloud 1983 - 1985 Mission Responsible for
    * The design of a Production Management System in house solutions in an IBM mainframe environment
    Location : Argenteuil * The development of a new routings and BOM (Bill Of Materials) program management
    for Mirage 2000 and Mirage F1. Strategic program : 20 000 routings + 200000 operations
    Business : Aeronautics

    IBM Mainframe PL/1,CICS,VSAM,IMS DL/1 ,

Formations

Réseau