Jean-Michel POTIER

Jean-Michel has a proven experience as SAP Offering Director / Sales Director / Business Developer / Account Manager / SAP Competence Center Manager / Project Manager / SAP Service Manager / Department Manager (IT & Logistics)
Hands-on experienced Manager with global view and focus on team work & motivation
Dynamic and independent, confident in high pressure and multi-cultural environment
Proactive, result oriented, well organised and structured
Excellent understanding of Business requirements and needs
Pragmatic approach , Global view of Business, Ability to make decisions
Strong project tracking, coordination and planning skills
Excellent customer service, interpersonal, communication and team collaboration skills
Recruitment skills, excellent ability to assess people
International experience acquired by working abroad
Experience in large organizations
Main realizations :
- SAP Offering building (including SAP HANA , SAP UX (USER EXPERIENCE) Screen Personas, FIORI , SAP BI4 )
- Develop SAP business for SOPRA Group North Division and Sopra Group Belux
- Set up SAP competence center for SOPRA Group North Division (start in 1999)
- Set up SAP Shared Service Center for SOPRA Group North Division (start in 2003)
- Develop JDE business for SOPRA Group North Division
- Set up JDE competence center for SOPRA Group North Division
- Develop Telecom business for SOPRA group in Belgium in 2004/2005
- RFI , RFP , RFQ constructions & answers
- Bid Management (Fixed Price Projects , Application Management )
- Team Building (Think, Build ,Run)
- Program / Project Management
Specialties :
Business development,
Sourcing, Staffing,
Strategic Account Management
Networking,
Project Management,
Partnership
RETAIL Accounts : Oxylane Group (Decathlon) , KingFisher (Castorama) ,Lyreco , Norauto , Boulanger , Guilbert (now Office Depot) ...
INDUSTRY Accounts : Vallourec , Bridgestone , Martell (Pernod Ricard) , Holcim , Bonduelle , Reckitt Benckiser , Total Refining & Chemicals
Mes compétences :
SAP-netweaver- Business
SAP R/3
SAP
Oracle 11i
VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method)
SAP for Chemicals
SAP SD
SAP MM
SAP FI
SAP CO
PL/1
IMS DL/1
IBM Mainframe Hardware
CICS/ESA
Assembly Plants
development of a new routings and BOM
Transportation management
Team Management
Supply Chain Management
Schedule Network Planning
Sales Management
Sales Forecast
SAP-V 2.1c
SAP WM
SAP User Experience
SAP PP
SAP LO Logistics
SAP IS R
SAP IS Oil & Gas
SAP FI AA
SAP ABAP
Purchasing management
Production planification management
Oracle Projects
Oracle GL
Oracle AR
Oracle AP
Invoicing
International experience
HTML5
HP Server Hardware > HP 9000 Servers
HP Server Hardware > HP 3000 Servers
Financial Report Writing
Eco system Management
Demand Management
Customer service management
Cognos Powerplay
CATIA
CADAM
Business Management
Bill of Materials