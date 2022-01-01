Jean-Michel POTIER

Jean-Michel has a proven experience as SAP Offering Director / Sales Director / Business Developer / Account Manager / SAP Competence Center Manager / Project Manager / SAP Service Manager / Department Manager (IT & Logistics)



Hands-on experienced Manager with global view and focus on team work & motivation

Dynamic and independent, confident in high pressure and multi-cultural environment

Proactive, result oriented, well organised and structured



Excellent understanding of Business requirements and needs

Pragmatic approach , Global view of Business, Ability to make decisions

Strong project tracking, coordination and planning skills

Excellent customer service, interpersonal, communication and team collaboration skills

Recruitment skills, excellent ability to assess people

International experience acquired by working abroad

Experience in large organizations



Main realizations :

- SAP Offering building (including SAP HANA , SAP UX (USER EXPERIENCE) Screen Personas, FIORI , SAP BI4 )

- Develop SAP business for SOPRA Group North Division and Sopra Group Belux

- Set up SAP competence center for SOPRA Group North Division (start in 1999)

- Set up SAP Shared Service Center for SOPRA Group North Division (start in 2003)

- Develop JDE business for SOPRA Group North Division

- Set up JDE competence center for SOPRA Group North Division

- Develop Telecom business for SOPRA group in Belgium in 2004/2005

- RFI , RFP , RFQ constructions & answers

- Bid Management (Fixed Price Projects , Application Management )

- Team Building (Think, Build ,Run)

- Program / Project Management



Specialties :

Business development,

Sourcing, Staffing,

Strategic Account Management

Networking,

Project Management,

Partnership



RETAIL Accounts : Oxylane Group (Decathlon) , KingFisher (Castorama) ,Lyreco , Norauto , Boulanger , Guilbert (now Office Depot) ...

INDUSTRY Accounts : Vallourec , Bridgestone , Martell (Pernod Ricard) , Holcim , Bonduelle , Reckitt Benckiser , Total Refining & Chemicals



Mes compétences :

SAP-netweaver- Business

SAP R/3

SAP

Oracle 11i

VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method)

SAP for Chemicals

SAP SD

SAP MM

SAP FI

SAP CO

PL/1

IMS DL/1

IBM Mainframe Hardware

CICS/ESA

Assembly Plants

development of a new routings and BOM

Transportation management

Team Management

Supply Chain Management

Schedule Network Planning

Sales Management

Sales Forecast

SAP-V 2.1c

SAP WM

SAP User Experience

SAP PP

SAP LO Logistics

SAP IS R

SAP IS Oil & Gas

SAP FI AA

SAP ABAP

Purchasing management

Production planification management

Oracle Projects

Oracle GL

Oracle AR

Oracle AP

Invoicing

International experience

HTML5

HP Server Hardware > HP 9000 Servers

HP Server Hardware > HP 3000 Servers

Financial Report Writing

Eco system Management

Demand Management

Customer service management

Cognos Powerplay

CATIA

CADAM

Business Management

Bill of Materials