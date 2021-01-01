Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Philippe AYRAL
Ajouter
Jean-Philippe AYRAL
Annecy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
groupe Le Duff - enseigne Del Arte
- Conseillé d'exploitation franchise
Annecy
2021 - maintenant
Neaclub
- Directeur des opérations
Annecy (74000)
2017 - 2021
GRAALS SAS
- Directeur d Exploitation
2015 - 2017
Formations
Ecole Des Beaux Arts / Montpellier
Montpellier
1993 - 1998
arts, vidéo
Primer au Festival International du cour-métrage de Liège
arts plastiques
Réseau
Christophe LAVAIL
Corine DUBOIS
Erich REGNAUD
Karine LIZOURET
Lambert FAVRE ESTEVE DESPRES
Lucie JOSSE
Maud CHEVAILLER JEUX
Michaël TESSARD
Myrtille CAVANAGH
Sovann OM SOM