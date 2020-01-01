Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Philippe BOURGEOIS
Ajouter
Jean-Philippe BOURGEOIS
NIORT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
gestion de projets
DSI
systèmes d'information
ERP
Décisionnel
Smart Grid
Entreprises
SEOLIS
- Directeur des Systèmes d'Information
2008 - maintenant
Menuiseries du Centre, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain
- Resp. Syst. d'Info et Supply Chain
2005 - 2008
Menuiseries du Centre, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain
- Responsable Systèmes d'Information
2004 - 2005
Menuiseries du Centre, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain
- Responsable Commercial et ADV
2002 - 2004
Est Menuiseries, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain
- Responsable logistique de production
1998 - 2002
Formations
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré ENSTIB
Epinal
1994 - 1997
Productique
Université Metz
Metz
1992 - 1994
Productique
Réseau
Cyril BERTHELOT
François MIRAMONT
Gabriel NITULESCU
Jerome LEBLANC
Laurent BONNET
Olivier CANDELA
Sebastien LAFOSSE
Sébastien PASTOR
Synergie INFORMATIQUE
Yann DANOU