Jean-Philippe BOURGEOIS

NIORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
gestion de projets
DSI
systèmes d'information
ERP
Décisionnel
Smart Grid

Entreprises

  • SEOLIS - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

    2008 - maintenant

  • Menuiseries du Centre, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain - Resp. Syst. d'Info et Supply Chain

    2005 - 2008

  • Menuiseries du Centre, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain - Responsable Systèmes d'Information

    2004 - 2005

  • Menuiseries du Centre, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain - Responsable Commercial et ADV

    2002 - 2004

  • Est Menuiseries, Groupe Lapeyre - Saint-Gobain - Responsable logistique de production

    1998 - 2002

