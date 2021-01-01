Jean-Philippe LAMBERT

I am a hardware engineer with 21 years experience in RTL coding, 15 years experience in Bluetooth IP/product development, and almost 13 years in Bluetooth system architecture. I have been involved in the Bluetooth SIG Core Specification Working Group for almost 14 years, when working in the Bluetooth industry.



I decided to make a career change, hence I joined Bosch France (Sophia Antipolis center) to work in the Automotive Industry: this is a great new and very exciting challenge, as it is a completely different topic from what I have been used to work on since more than a decade.



I have an expert knowledge in digital design flow methodologies, design simulation, and full system validation. I have a proven Bluetooth system architecture expertise. I am self-motivated, and an enthusiastic person with strong communication skills. I am not afraid to take decisions and take responsibility. I like to work on complex systems, to solve problems, and Im able to work in multitasking mode. I am always willing to learn new technologies and perform self-education every day.



My skills :

- Architecture definition

- Bluetooth Technology / v1.2 to v5.2 (BR/EDR/LE)

- Matlab.

- Digital Design flow (RTL coding / simulation /etc..)

- Synthesis / STA.

- Formal Verification.

- FPGA Prototyping.

- Back-End knowledges (X-talk, IR-DROP, Metal Filling, etc...).