Jean-Philippe LAMBERT

Sophia Antipolis

En résumé

I am a hardware engineer with 21 years experience in RTL coding, 15 years experience in Bluetooth IP/product development, and almost 13 years in Bluetooth system architecture. I have been involved in the Bluetooth SIG Core Specification Working Group for almost 14 years, when working in the Bluetooth industry.

I decided to make a career change, hence I joined Bosch France (Sophia Antipolis center) to work in the Automotive Industry: this is a great new and very exciting challenge, as it is a completely different topic from what I have been used to work on since more than a decade.

I have an expert knowledge in digital design flow methodologies, design simulation, and full system validation. I have a proven Bluetooth system architecture expertise. I am self-motivated, and an enthusiastic person with strong communication skills. I am not afraid to take decisions and take responsibility. I like to work on complex systems, to solve problems, and Im able to work in multitasking mode. I am always willing to learn new technologies and perform self-education every day.

My skills :
- Architecture definition
- Bluetooth Technology / v1.2 to v5.2 (BR/EDR/LE)
- Matlab.
- Digital Design flow (RTL coding / simulation /etc..)
- Synthesis / STA.
- Formal Verification.
- FPGA Prototyping.
- Back-End knowledges (X-talk, IR-DROP, Metal Filling, etc...).

Entreprises

  • Bosch France - Senior System Architect

    Sophia Antipolis 2020 - maintenant

  • RivieraWaves, a CEVA company - Principal Design Engineer / Bluetooth System Architect

    2014 - 2020 RivieraWaves develops and sells Semi-Conductor Wireless IPs and the associated high-end development services, from software profiles to RF CMOS development.
    Based on a Team of experienced Engineers, our expertise is Bluetooth, and more specifically Low Energy !

    Bluetooth v4.2 and v5.0 (Low Energy Link Layer and Dual Mode)
    Marketing and pre-sales activities
    Customer support
    Technical Lead

  • RivieraWaves - System Architect, and co-Founder

    Biot - Sophia Antipolis 2010 - 2014 RivieraWaves develops and sells Semi-Conductor Wireless IPs and the associated high-end development services, from software profiles to RF CMOS development.
    Based on a Team of experienced Engineers, our expertise is Bluetooth, and more specifically Low Energy !

    Bluetooth v4.1 (Low Energy Link Layer and Dual Mode)
    Bluetooth v4.0 (Low Energy Link Layer and Dual Mode)
    Bluetooth v4.0 Dual Mode RF Transceiver (Digital Radio Controller)
    Bluetooth v3.0 (Baseband Controller)
    Marketing and pre-sales activities
    Customer support
    Technical Lead
    Development of Bluetooth Low Energy (Link Layer)
    Customer support
    Marketing and pre-sales activities.

  • WiPro - NewLogic - System Architect

    2006 - 2009 BlueTooth and WiFi IP development / Design service center

    BlueTooth System Architect
    Principal Design Engineer Role for 2 years

    Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR Baseband controller, Modem and RF
    Bluetooth 3.0 (+ HS) system study
    Bluetooth Low Energy system study / Link Layer Functional Specification

    Matlab algorithm description, Functional and Design Specification, RTL design, simulation, code coverage, synthesis, Formal verification, STA, ATPG, FPGA Validation, pre-sales activities and customer help on IP integration

  • NewLogic Technologies - Senior Design engineer

    2004 - 2006 BlueTooth and WiFi IP development / Design service center
    Design Specification, RTL design, simulation, code coverage, synthesis, Formal verification, STA, ATPG, FPGA Validation.

  • THALES Microelectronics - Senior Consultant

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2004 Project in Texas Instruments - Villeneuve-Loubet, France (5 months) / IP division / GSM Products

    Project in NewLogic Technologies - Sophia antipolis, France (7 months) / WiFi and BlueTooth IPs provider

    Project in StepMind- Le Cannet - France (12 months) / WiFi IPs provider

    RTL design, simulation, synthesis, STA, Formal verification, ATPG, FPGA validation.

  • TACHYS - Digital Designer

    2002 - 2002 SERDES, 10Gbit Ethernet, InfiniBand, PCI Express IPs provider

    RTL design, synthesis, simulation FPGA validation.

  • ALTIOR - Senior Consultant

    2000 - 2002 Project in TACHYS Technologies, Sophia Antipolis - France (6 months) / SERDES, 10Gbit Ethernet, InfiniBand, PCI Express IPs provider

    Project in PHILIPS Semiconductors, Sophia Antipolis - France (5 months) / BlueTooth Base Band Controller

    RTL design, simulation, synthesis, FPGA Validation

  • ALPLOG - Junior Consultant

    1999 - 2000 Project in Nipson / Belfort - France: Industrial High Speed Printer Products

    Design Specification, RTL design, FPGA validation, PCB design, board debug.

Formations

