Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Philippe NIOBEY
Ajouter
Jean-Philippe NIOBEY
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Thomson Video Network
- Développeur
2010 - maintenant
Formations
EPITA - Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Informatique
Kremlin Bicêtre
2002 - 2005
Lycée Jules Dumont D'Urville CPGE PTSI
Caen
2000 - 2002
Lycée Julliot De La Morandiere
Granville
1997 - 2000
BAC S
Réseau
Aurélien HANTRAYE
Bonnemains THOMAS
Frédéric LANDAIS
Frédéric LAURENDEAU
Grégory POUPEL
Guillaume LORAND
Laurent TREBULLE
Marc LE NAOUR
Marjorie LIMOUSI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z