Jean-Philippe POTTIER

Kia Motors Deutschland
- Manager Digital Platforms
Marketing | Frankfurt am Main
2018 - maintenant
En charge du site internet, des réseaux sociaux et des sites concessionnaires.
Responsable de la stratégie digitale.
Création de nouveaux supports numériques.
Adam Opel AG
- Project Lead Digital Marketing
2016 - 2018
En charge du marketing International des projets non- carline chez Opel:
- Infotainment
- Onstar
- Connectivité
- Innovation
- opel.com
etc
MRM // McCANN
- Team Lead Content Operations
Neuilly Sur Seine
2015 - 2016
MRM worldwide
- Senior Content Manager
Clichy Cédex
2013 - 2015
En charge du support technique Internet pour 5 marques automobiles.
En charge de la formation des équipes locales pour l´utilisation de l´outil de mise à jours des sites internet (dans 50 pays / formations en 4 langues / 50 000 pages / 200 000 images).
Supervision d´une équipe de 9 content Managers.
System Administrator et user management.
AEM Sites: System Administration - Adobe
MRM Worldwide GmbH
- Content Manager
2011 - 2013
Support et assistance pour CMS pour les pays Nordique et l´Afrique pour un grand constructeur automobile
NAK integrated Marketing
- EU Director, New Business
2010 - 2010
MRM Worldwide - Frankfurt
- Account Manager - Market Coordinator
2010 - 2011
Pottier Marketing & Communication
- Directeur
2008 - 2010
Pottier Marketing & Communication est votre partenaire idéal pour votre promotion, votre marketing et votre
communication sur le marché allemand et européen.
Basé à proximité de Francfort, capitale économique de l?Allemagne, nous vous accompagnons dans votre expansion sur les marchés européens.
Nos connaissances dans le secteur du tourisme, du marketing, de la communication, de la promotion, mais aussi
des nouvelles technologies font de nous un atout majeur de votre plan de développement.
Nous sommes une équipe parfaitement intégrée dans le paysage touristique international, elle est multilingue : (français, anglais, allemand et espagnol).
Nous bénéficions de plus de 5 ans d?expérience internationale au Royaume-Unis, en Espagne, au Canada, en Allemagne et en France.
www.pottier-marketing-communication.com
Chooseyourevent.com
- International Sales Manager (France - Suisse - Belgique - Canada)
2007 - 2007
Ma mission au sein de Chooseyourevent.com et de trouver des partenaires sur les marchés francophone. Des sociétés travaillant tout aussi bien dans le secteur des seminaires, des evenementiels que du tourisme.
Notre société travail avec plus de 14 000 partenaires, notre site Internet reçoit plus de 7000 visiteurs chaque jours.
Loisirs Accueil Lozère
- Administrateur Web
2005 - 2006
- Chargé de promotion et de communication
Cdt Lozère
- Administrateur Web
2005 - 2005
- En charge de 14 sites web
- Chargé de promotion et de communication
CRT Languedoc Roussillon
- Administrateur Web
2003 - 2005
- Administrer le site web
- Relation avec les prestataires infos