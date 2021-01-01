Menu

Jean-Philippe QUEVAT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SQL
Finance
DOTNET

Entreprises

  • SO@ - Developpeur, concepteur

    2005 - maintenant

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2001 - 2004

  • Lycée Carnot

    Dijon 1998 - 2001 MPSI, PSI*

  • Lycée Carnot (Dijon)

    Dijon 1991 - 1998 S-Mathématiques

Réseau