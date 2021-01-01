Jebnouni ABDELWAHEB

I am an electronics engineer, I love the creation new products. With CAD (computer-aided design), I do simulations, prototypes and tests to ensure that my projects have the expected characteristics.



I like teamwork :)



My education is based on studying how to design complex communicating circuits and systems, using integrated analog or digital electronics.

Domains: integrated circuits (IC, MMIC ...), electronic systems, hardware or software design.



Common courses: VHDL-IP; RFID; Electronics applied to RF; Microwave circuits; EMC Common TP: VHDL-IP; Acquisition system: LabView Microwave amplifier Specific courses: analog ASICs; Microelectronic technology; C ++; VHDL ; Noise in electronic circuits; Nanoscience; Integrated CMOS amplifier;