Jehanne NDZOUBA

Digital Communications Manager EMEA at Kohler for Jacob Delafon bathroom brand.



Working on digital brand content, social media, e-reputation, e-mailing and digital campaigns to develop the brand across Europe, Middle-East and Africa. I like to work on positive environment, with efficience and rigor.



Keywords : digital, brand content, kpi, marketing, communication, web, project management, internet, new media, social media, e-marketing, editorial, international...





Actuellement Digital Communications Manager EMEA chez Kohler pour la marque Jacob Delafon, je suis en charge du brand content, des médias sociaux, de la e-réputation, de l'emailing BtoC et des projets d'activations digitales pour développer la marque à travers l'Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique. Je suis de nature enjouée et positiviste, aimant travailler avec efficacité dans la bonne humeur.



Mes mots clés : digital, brand content, kpi, marketing, communication, web, gestion de projet, internet, nouveaux médias, social, e-marketing, éditorial, international...



Mes compétences :

Photoshop

Microsoft Office

Communication

Publicité

Gestion de projet

Communication éditoriale

Webmarketing

Gestion de contenu