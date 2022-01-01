Menu

Jehanne NDZOUBA

LILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Digital Communications Manager EMEA at Kohler for Jacob Delafon bathroom brand.

Working on digital brand content, social media, e-reputation, e-mailing and digital campaigns to develop the brand across Europe, Middle-East and Africa. I like to work on positive environment, with efficience and rigor.

Keywords : digital, brand content, kpi, marketing, communication, web, project management, internet, new media, social media, e-marketing, editorial, international...


Actuellement Digital Communications Manager EMEA chez Kohler pour la marque Jacob Delafon, je suis en charge du brand content, des médias sociaux, de la e-réputation, de l'emailing BtoC et des projets d'activations digitales pour développer la marque à travers l'Europe, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique. Je suis de nature enjouée et positiviste, aimant travailler avec efficacité dans la bonne humeur.

Mes mots clés : digital, brand content, kpi, marketing, communication, web, gestion de projet, internet, nouveaux médias, social, e-marketing, éditorial, international...

Mes compétences :
Photoshop
Microsoft Office
Communication
Publicité
Gestion de projet
Communication éditoriale
Webmarketing
Gestion de contenu

Entreprises

  • Jacob Delafon - Groupe Kohler - Digital Communications Manager EMEA

    2018 - maintenant For Jacob Delafon Brand in France, Spain, Russia and Marocco (work in English, French and Spanish)

    DIGITAL CAMPAIGNS
    - Use of different means (content, social networks, partnerships, e-mails, digital advertising…) to reach digital goals, such as the launch of a new product range for the digital part with strong ROI ambition

    CONTENT
    - Websites animation : animation plan for all markets
    - Brand content : content strategy (SEO and Brand oriented), management of writers and agencies

    SOCIAL
    - Community management for France
    - Production management with agencies, analytics and following with all markets (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, VKontakte)
    - Partnerships with e-influencers
    - Reviews and e-reputation : building of a e-reputation strategy and following

    CRM
    - Deeply involved in the Salesforce Service Cloud implementation in France
    - Emailing animation, analytics and following

    OTHERS
    - Websites evolutions and involved in maintenance

  • Jacob Delafon - Groupe Kohler - Content & Community Manager EMEA

    2017 - 2018 For Jacob Delafon Brand in France, Spain, Russia and Marocco (work in English, French and Spanish)

    CONTENT
    - Product content continuous improvement process : management and launch of the process in collaboration with product lines
    - Websites animation : building of a content and animation plan for all markets
    - Brand content : building of a content strategy (SEO and Brand oriented), management of writers and agencies

    SOCIAL
    - Community management for France
    - Writing of the posts for social networks, analytics and following with all markets (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, VKontakte)
    - Partnerships with e-influencers
    - Reviews and e-reputation : implementation of a e-reputation tool

    WEB PROJECTS
    - Management of web projects (ex : new product page)
    - Websites evolutions and involved in maintenance
    - Implementation of a unique CRM tool for all markets (start of the project)

  • Leroy Merlin - Chargée de projet éditorial web

    Lezennes 2014 - 2017 Pour le site leroymerlin.fr (desktop et mobile) :

    PROJETS WEB
    - Refonte de la home page
    - Développement d'un espace éditorial
    - Cadrages et suivi des indicateurs
    - Co-construction d'un CMS avec les équipes projet et technique

    BRAND CONTENT MANAGEMENT
    - Lancement du projet Campus (Grand Prix du Brand Content 2016)
    - Production de contenu éditorial (articles, diaporamas...)
    - Optimisations SEO
    - Programmation éditoriale

    ANIMATION WEB
    - Suivi de l'intégration des opérations commerciales
    - Animation de la home page
    - Animation des pages univers Salle de bains, Cuisine, Rangement, Sol
    - Suivi des créations des bannières et pilotage des prestataires

  • Leroy Merlin - Chef de publicité multicanal

    Lezennes 2013 - 2014 - Communication commerciale cross canal : pilotage d'opérations de communication commerciale, chef de projet pour la création et le suivi des contenus multimédia (affichage, radio, relai web, photos...) , gestion de la création de tracts promotionnels, suivi et création du dispositif cross canal, suivi de la production et coordination.

    - Chef de projet sur un site internet : création en collaboration avec l'agence du contenu éditorial du site, suivi du développement du site.
    - Page Facebook associée : contenu éditorial (suivi de la rédaction des posts), recrutement de nouveaux fans par la mise en place de jeux Facebook et de Facebook ads. Suivi des indicateurs.

    (stage + CDD)

  • Association 123 Théâtre - Manager de projet

    2012 - 2013 - Management de l'équipe
    - Organisation du festival 123 Théâtre
    - Participation aux tâches (communication, partenariats, artistique)

    http://www.123theatre-mcc.com/

  • French Radio London - Assistance commerciale

    2012 - 2012 - Recherche d’investissements commerciaux
    - Participation à la creation des packagings
    - Gestion des espaces publicitaires
    - Développement de la base de données des directeurs commerciaux
    - Participation aux tâches quotidiennes (gestion des rendez-vous, préparation des présentations…)

  • Radio Scoop - Assistante pour l'émission 'Scoop Matin'

    2010 - 2010 - Participation à la préparation de l'émission
    - Recherche d'informations
    - Montage audio
    - Réalisation de la rubrique "La Chanson des auditeurs"
    - Mise à jour quotidienne du site internet

Formations

  • IAE De Lille (Don)

    Don 2011 - 2013 Marketing Communication Culture

  • Universidad De Alicante (Alicante)

    Alicante 2010 - 2011 Publicidad y relaciones publicas

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin IUT Info-Com

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 Communication des organisations

