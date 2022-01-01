Menu

Jennie AMARDEIL

HONG KONG

En résumé

A highly passionate and experienced professional in the field of international high-end and fashion underwear in Asia, with expertise across various functions from Management of cross-countries Commercial Business Unit to Marketing, Merchandising and Product Development.

Specialties: Strong Business&Sales Development skills, Management & Marketing skills,
Project Management proficient, Fluent Mandarin speaking.

Mes compétences :
project
management
textile
business
multicultural
entrepreneurial
mandarin
development
sales
marketing

Entreprises

  • CALVIN KLEIN ASIA - Merchandising Director, Calvin Klein Underwear & Swimwear

    2016 - maintenant

  • SIMONE PERELE - Area Manager - Asia

    Clichy la Garenne 2007 - 2016 Area Manager - Asia Region for Simone Pérèle / based in Taiwan then Hong Kong

    • Management of commercial activity and development of partnerships in Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India & Korea for Simone Pérèle & Implicite lingerie brands:
    > Define and implement commercial strategy
    > Support partners and negotiate activity developments and specific partnerships

    • Planning and Marketing Strategy
    > Set up specific local activities and promotions
    > Manage promotional activities and treatment of brand image
    > Develop harmonized specific marketing & communication supports
    > Organize events to develop the image of the brand
    > Develop incentive programs

    • Management of Simone Pérèle Subsidiary & Branch Office Hong Kong &Taiwan
    > Manage all Subsidiary aspects (Accounting, Banking, Administration)
    > Supervise and support the Branch activity (Planning, Strategy, Finance,Staff)

    • Training on Simone Pérèle & Implicite Brands, Strategy, Products
    > Training to sales staff on product & brand knowledge, and visual merchandising

    • Business Development
    > Conduct in-depth market research on lingerie industry and define strategy of business development(in particular Mainland China)
    > Assess opportunities and negotiate with potential partners

    • Product development
    > Understand market needs and work on development of accurate products to suit the specific needs while keeping the brand DNA

    Secteur : Textile - intimate apparel

  • Biche de Bere Shanghai - Project Manager - Sales and Communication

    2004 - 2005 Project Manager for Biche de Bere / Based in Shanghai

    • Sales direction
    > Development, management and control of sales strategy and daily operations

    • Management of two teams, -Boutique and Fashion Loft-
    > Recruitment, Evaluation, Motivation, Administrative Control
    > Training to sales staff on product & brand knowledge, sales techniques and
    customer service skills, implementation of the Mystery Shoppers Program

    • Set up of all the Communication Strategy
    > Media partnerships
    > Planning and organization of events so as to develop the image of the brand

    • Business Development (new partnerships and projects)

    • Public Relations management

  • Brasserie Flo

    Roubaix 2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau