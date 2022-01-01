Menu

Jennifer AUVRAY

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
autonomy
Derivatives
Equities
Interpersonal skills
Réactivité
Reactivity
Rigor
Rigueur
Team work
travail en équipe

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas, London Branch - Trader Equity Finance

    2010 - 2010 - Responsible for managing Asian, Japanese and European trading books with a senior trader on stock loans.
    - Short coverage of internal trading desks, prime brokerage and hedge funds clients.
    - Negotiating and lending stocks to counterparts on open and term basis (over dividends).
    - Trading positions on yield enhancement as well as arbitrage on scrip dividends and corporate actions.
    - Monitoring own books relating to fees, rerates, returns, recalls, collateral costs, PNL follow up and projections.
    - Building up Asian and Japanese books by liaising with Tokyo, Hong Kong and New-York desks to improve efficiency on the 24h coverage and fit clients’ needs on Asia and Japan stocks during London hours.
    - Managing and increasing balances with clients by developing relationships on the demand and supply sides.
    - Networking with Equity Finance and Prime Brokerage relationships by participating to numerous industry events.
    - Pricing of exclusive and baskets portfolios on long term structure.
    - Automation of internal tools : Exclusive portfolio follow-up marked-to-market valuation, over-position tools, Equilend feed, clients reporting

  • BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Paris - Secondary Trader

    2008 - 2009 Operational :
    - Pricing : daily valuation of structured and flow products on worldwide Equities, Indices and Commodities.
    - Trading : quotation and market-making on sales’ requests – Hedging management of dealt products with the
    dedicated portfolio trader.
    - Pricing explanations for clients : calculation of impacts (Greeks, Correl, Div) on the product’s performance.

    Management :
    - Implementation of activity dashboards for the worldwide activities of Secondary Trading (Paris, London, Hong-Kong, New-York and Tokyo) intended for the management : PNL and electronic platform.
    - Creation and automation of internal tools used by worldwide staff (VBA, Bloomberg and Access Macros).
    - Monitoring and optimisation of margins and hedging costs.

    Acquired skills : English environment, reactivity and strong knowledge of derivatives.

  • HSBC Private Bank France, Paris - Project Chief's Assistant

    2006 - 2007 Anti-money laundering transversal project’s Management and Control :
    - Set the Private Bank clients’ files to the standards of the European Banking Commission.
    - Issued a daily report to the Executive Committee on the Anti-money laundering project.
    - Developed an internal data base for the Project’s follow up (tools, generic presentations, Macros Access).
    - Supervised the management of clients’ files related to American taxation (QI, KYC, reports for The Bank of New-York) and Life insurance.
    - Designed a performance analysis for each member of the project team (17 persons).

    Acquired skills : team work, interpersonal skills, rigor and autonomy.

