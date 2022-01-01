Jennifer AUVRAY

Mes compétences :
autonomy
Derivatives
Equities
Interpersonal skills
Réactivité
Reactivity
Rigor
Rigueur
Team work
travail en équipe
Entreprises
BNP Paribas, London Branch
- Trader Equity Finance
2010 - 2010- Responsible for managing Asian, Japanese and European trading books with a senior trader on stock loans.
- Short coverage of internal trading desks, prime brokerage and hedge funds clients.
- Negotiating and lending stocks to counterparts on open and term basis (over dividends).
- Trading positions on yield enhancement as well as arbitrage on scrip dividends and corporate actions.
- Monitoring own books relating to fees, rerates, returns, recalls, collateral costs, PNL follow up and projections.
- Building up Asian and Japanese books by liaising with Tokyo, Hong Kong and New-York desks to improve efficiency on the 24h coverage and fit clients’ needs on Asia and Japan stocks during London hours.
- Managing and increasing balances with clients by developing relationships on the demand and supply sides.
- Networking with Equity Finance and Prime Brokerage relationships by participating to numerous industry events.
- Pricing of exclusive and baskets portfolios on long term structure.
- Automation of internal tools : Exclusive portfolio follow-up marked-to-market valuation, over-position tools, Equilend feed, clients reporting
BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Paris
- Secondary Trader
2008 - 2009Operational :
- Pricing : daily valuation of structured and flow products on worldwide Equities, Indices and Commodities.
- Trading : quotation and market-making on sales’ requests – Hedging management of dealt products with the
dedicated portfolio trader.
- Pricing explanations for clients : calculation of impacts (Greeks, Correl, Div) on the product’s performance.
Management :
- Implementation of activity dashboards for the worldwide activities of Secondary Trading (Paris, London, Hong-Kong, New-York and Tokyo) intended for the management : PNL and electronic platform.
- Creation and automation of internal tools used by worldwide staff (VBA, Bloomberg and Access Macros).
- Monitoring and optimisation of margins and hedging costs.
Acquired skills : English environment, reactivity and strong knowledge of derivatives.
HSBC Private Bank France, Paris
- Project Chief's Assistant
2006 - 2007Anti-money laundering transversal project’s Management and Control :
- Set the Private Bank clients’ files to the standards of the European Banking Commission.
- Issued a daily report to the Executive Committee on the Anti-money laundering project.
- Developed an internal data base for the Project’s follow up (tools, generic presentations, Macros Access).
- Supervised the management of clients’ files related to American taxation (QI, KYC, reports for The Bank of New-York) and Life insurance.
- Designed a performance analysis for each member of the project team (17 persons).
Acquired skills : team work, interpersonal skills, rigor and autonomy.