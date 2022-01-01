Menu

Jennifer CASTEL

PERTH

En résumé

Looking for a Part-time Job / Sponsorship opportunity

A hard worker and self-motivated graduate with a Master Degree in web-marketing. I am looking for a challenging opportunity to make use of my previously acquired skills experience and my multicultural background. After more than a year of different jobs in Australia, I am ready to integrate a qualified and energetic team, with which I could achieve my full potential.


*Dynamic & friendly person

*Can do personality

*Advanced computer skills

*Reliable and strong work ethic

Mes compétences :
E-Commerce
Pack office
Communication
Marketing direct
Internet
Photoshop
SPSS
Webmarketing
previously acquired skills
Import/Export
Customer Relationship Management
Community management
Advanced computer skills

Entreprises

  • Monsterball Amusement and Hire - Supervisor

    2015 - maintenant

  • WEBDISTRIB.COM - WEBMARKETING ASSISTANT

    Wasquehal 2014 - 2014 Updating of our current website
    - Use of new Content Management System
    - Manage purchase and sold products ;
    - Optimisation for customers
    - Customer relationship

  • METEOCITY.COM - WEB REDACTOR & COMMUNITY MANAGER

    Roubaix 2013 - 2013 Writing of articles
    - Community management ;
    - Optimization of newsletter, website and social networks ;
    - Optimization for customers
    - Customer relationship

  • MANPOWER - RESOURCES & COMMERCIAL ASSISTANT

    Nanterre cedex 2012 - 2012 Completing administrative processes ;
    - Recruitment
    - Organization of appointments ;
    - Outgoing & incoming calls

  • SANOFI CHIMIE - PURCHASING ASSISTANT

    2011 - 2011 Customer Relationship management
    - Import / export
    - Emailing

Formations

Réseau