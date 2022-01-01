Menu

Jennifer COHENDY

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Real Staffing has established itself as one of the most comprehensive and dynamic solutions provider in the Medical and pharmaceutical industry, capable of efficiently meeting all of your technical staffing needs. The specialties we cover within Real Staffing:

- Pre-clinical and Clinical Research
- Research and Development
- Regulatory Affairs
- Quality Assurance
- Biostatistics
- Drug Safety
- Medical Affairs
- Regional doctors
- Sales & Marketing
- Strategic support
- Public Affairs

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Industrie pharmaceutique

Entreprises

  • REAL STAFFING - Sales team manager

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau