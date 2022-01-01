Menu

Jennifer DUFOUR

En résumé

Coiffure

Mes compétences :
Être à mon compte pendant 7 ans

Entreprises

  • Jennif'hair coiffure - Auto-entrepreneur

    2010 - 2017

  • Nath'if à Vouillé 79230 - Coiffeuse

    2008 - 2010 Employée

  • CFA - Apprentissage

    2004 - 2008

Formations

  • SARL MC Styligne (79000 Niort, France)

    79000 Niort, France 2006 - 2008 BP ( coloriste / permanentiste)

    coiffure

    Apprentissage

  • Eric Morin (79000 Niort, France)

    79000 Niort, France 2004 - 2006 CAP

    coiffure

    Apprentissage

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel