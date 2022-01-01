Retail
Jennifer DUFOUR
Jennifer DUFOUR
En résumé
Coiffure
Mes compétences :
Être à mon compte pendant 7 ans
Entreprises
Jennif'hair coiffure
- Auto-entrepreneur
2010 - 2017
Nath'if à Vouillé 79230
- Coiffeuse
2008 - 2010
Employée
CFA
- Apprentissage
2004 - 2008
Formations
SARL MC Styligne (79000 Niort, France)
79000 Niort, France
2006 - 2008
BP ( coloriste / permanentiste)
coiffure
Apprentissage
Eric Morin (79000 Niort, France)
79000 Niort, France
2004 - 2006
CAP
coiffure
Apprentissage
Pas de contact professionnel