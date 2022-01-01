Jennifer DURAND

-
Continental Automotive France SAS
- Juriste d'affaires
2015 - maintenant
-
Airbus
- IP Legal Counsel
Blagnac
2013 - maintenant
Contracts; trademark license agreements
Legal support to Communication activities (brand & image; image rights; copyrights; domain names; social media, merchandising, etc)
Legal support to trademarks management: filing, enforcement, prosecution, etc.
Review of IP clauses
Legal advices on IP
-
Airbus
- Legal support to Corporate Communication Department
Blagnac
2012 - 2013
-
Airbus
- Intern
Blagnac
2012 - 2012
Internship in the Corporate Communication Department as legal support on contracts
-
INPI Montpellier
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Reception and information about Intellectual Property
Analysis of potential IP protection IP assessment of small companies (PME)
Priority research
Research and study of case law