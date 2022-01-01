Menu

Jennifer DURAND

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • Continental Automotive France SAS - Juriste d'affaires

    2015 - maintenant

  • Airbus - IP Legal Counsel

    Blagnac 2013 - maintenant Contracts; trademark license agreements
    Legal support to Communication activities (brand & image; image rights; copyrights; domain names; social media, merchandising, etc)
    Legal support to trademarks management: filing, enforcement, prosecution, etc.
    Review of IP clauses
    Legal advices on IP

  • Airbus - Legal support to Corporate Communication Department

    Blagnac 2012 - 2013

  • Airbus - Intern

    Blagnac 2012 - 2012 Internship in the Corporate Communication Department as legal support on contracts

  • INPI Montpellier - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Reception and information about Intellectual Property
    Analysis of potential IP protection IP assessment of small companies (PME)
    Priority research
    Research and study of case law

