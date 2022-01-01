Menu

Meryem SERRAJ ANDALOUSSI

Durham

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Concepts: IoT, Cloud, Analytics, Data Journey/Data Lake, Big Data, CRM, MDM, MCM, Digital Marketing, CLM, ERP, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AD, Kerberos, Apache Sentry.

Méthodologies: ITIL, Scrum Agile, CMMI, BIM, Lean, Sigma, Mind Mapping, Classic Waterfall, Iterative BOXes, FastTrack, Turn Key, Flex, Conception innovante DKCP, RBAC, HDFS, MapReduce.

Intégration: ETL (PW Informatica, SSIS, Golden, Nexxus), WS API, DB Links.
Langages informatiques : PL/SQL, C#.
Outils : JIRA, LANDesk, OpenProj, Planbox, SPSS, AMdocs.

Mes compétences :
Finance d'entreprise

Entreprises

  • QuintilesIMS - Senior Consultant

    Durham 2015 - maintenant - Elaboration de l’approche stratégique commerciale : détection des solutions techniques en adéquation avec les besoins du marché et les produits, processus de déploiement et support, ainsi que coaching des équipes.
    - Procédures d’appel d’offre: définition des architectures, chiffrage & soutenance.
    > Digital & Data Management Platform : projet de consolidation des données comportementales, transactionnelles et sociales – données hétérogènes et non structurées, appuyé par un programme de fidélisation, pour une stratégie de développement de la marque.
    > CRM, Compliance & eDetailing : projet de transformation du CRM, de l’activité Promotion et Information Médicale, avec mise en place et maintenance corrective, adaptative et évolutive du DataHub.
    > Data Orchestration & Marketing Automation: marketing multi-canal/digital/analog, real world, social monitoring, global comply, pull through, clinical education.

  • IMS Health - Governance EMEA & APAC Operations

    PUTEAUX 2014 - 2015 - Data Governance : traçabilité, BDR, dictionnaire, métadonnées et interface.
    - Implémentation du monitoring pour les nouvelles solutions de transparence.
    - Définition des engagements de services & des indicateurs associés : collecte,
    préparation, fusion, transformation et distribution.
    - Mise en place de l’exploitation sur les nouvelles solutions applicatives.
    - Coordination des filiales.
    - Gestion de crise.
    - Workshops de partage de connaissances.
    - Définition des best practices et mise en place des formations associées.
    - Gestion de priorité.

  • Cegedim - IT Engineer, PROD Project Leader

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2013 - Security Optimisation : audit business, mise en place du référentiel de production, sécurisation des environnements, mise en place de l’exploitation des flux, et du Plan d’Amélioration Continue.
    - Extension du PROD Control – LatAm, APAC & Japon.
    - Incident Management: gestion des problèmes globaux (ressources, coordination, délais, communication).

  • Cegedim Relationship Management - Senior Analyst

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2012 - Conduite de Projet (budget, priorités, planning, risques) & Pilotage (conception,
    élaboration, validation, clôture).
    - Production Control – Standards d’interopérabilité.
    - Interfaces Backend: Optimisation de la gestion des flux.
    - Knowledge Base & Content Management.

  • Cegedim Dendrite - Business Analyst

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 - En relation étroite avec les équipes techniques et commerciales basées dans les filiales étrangères, prise en charge des différentes étapes de la gestion client au quotidien.
    - Analyse et validation des demandes: extraction de données, configuration du logiciel.
    - Conseil auprès des filiales & clients.
    - Fournir des solutions sur mesure aux besoins des clients, en respectant les délais et les business impacts.

  • L’Oréal Paris - Marketing Internship

    2009 - 2009 - Promotional operations negotitation
    - Management of a clients portfolio: Le Bon Marché, Lafayette Galeries, Le Printemps, Séphora, Marionnaud
    - Merchandising advisor

  • Crisartech, Toulouse - Thermostats commercialization project

    2008 - 2009 - Commercial target identification
    - Marketing Mix study
    - Promotional plan & commercialisation's axes elaboration

  • Secteur-Public, Toulouse - Market Study internship

    2007 - 2007 - Business Intelligence study
    - Ranking of public securities market for 450 territorial public corporations
    - Tools elaboration for private entrepreneurs attraction

Formations

  • Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises

    Toulouse 2008 - 2010 Master's degree Strategic Management

    Master II Management de l'Innovation - Master's degree 2 Innovation Management
    Project Management, Innovation and Risk Management, Marketing, Design and Business Intelligence.

    Master's degree Strategic Management
    Strategy, Innovation and Risk Management, Finance, International Strategy and Marketing.

  • Université Des Sciences Sociales Toulouse 1

    Toulouse 2005 - 2008 Law Licentiate Degree

    International Law, Business Law, Social Law and Juducial Procedures, Contracts Law, Penal Law, International Institutions Law.

Réseau