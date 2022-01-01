Meryem SERRAJ ANDALOUSSI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Concepts: IoT, Cloud, Analytics, Data Journey/Data Lake, Big Data, CRM, MDM, MCM, Digital Marketing, CLM, ERP, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AD, Kerberos, Apache Sentry.
Méthodologies: ITIL, Scrum Agile, CMMI, BIM, Lean, Sigma, Mind Mapping, Classic Waterfall, Iterative BOXes, FastTrack, Turn Key, Flex, Conception innovante DKCP, RBAC, HDFS, MapReduce.
Intégration: ETL (PW Informatica, SSIS, Golden, Nexxus), WS API, DB Links.
Langages informatiques : PL/SQL, C#.
Outils : JIRA, LANDesk, OpenProj, Planbox, SPSS, AMdocs.
Mes compétences :
Finance d'entreprise