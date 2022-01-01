Jennifer DURAND

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Looking for a Financial Control job in France starting from October 2016.
Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
Financial control
Transfer pricing
Accounting
Treasury
Consolidated margins
Budget
Tax system
Teamwork
Leadership
Team management
Project management
Event management
Time management
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Access
SAP
SQL
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion d'équipe
Gestion de projet
Gestion d'évènement
Gestion du temps