Jennifer DURAND

En résumé

Looking for a Financial Control job in France starting from October 2016.

Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
Financial control
Transfer pricing
Accounting
Treasury
Consolidated margins
Budget
Tax system
Teamwork
Leadership
Team management
Project management
Event management
Time management
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Access
SAP
SQL
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion d'équipe
Gestion de projet
Gestion d'évènement
Gestion du temps

Entreprises

  • Essilor International - Financial controller at the Transfer Pricing Department (traineeship)

    Charenton-le-Pont 2015 - maintenant - Transfer pricing determination (400 entities and 50 000 references product),
    - Calculation and Analysis of consolidated margins : per product and per zone
    - Anomalies Management Control : sales at a loss, value chains...
    - Updating and creation of driver files : distribution file of the consolidated margin, analysis file of the consolidated margin

  • The Westin Paris Vendôme, Hotel 4* Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Supplier Accountant (internship)

    2014 - 2014 - Establishment of Adaco process in some services,
    - Entry, payment and tracking of supplier invoices
    - Point of the contact for suppliers

  • CFCG, Accounting firm - Junior accountant (internship)

    2013 - 2013 - Registration of invoices,
    - Bank Reconciliation,
    - VAT declarations

  • SNCF - Chef de bord (Seasonal employment)

    2012 - 2012 Train inspector (Contrôleur TGV)

    Main missions :
    - Security: of travelers and trains
    - Commercial Service: reception and information
    - Safeguarding of revenue: sale and control of tickets

  • Le Triomphe, Caterer - Versatile employee (weekly job)

    2012 - 2015 - Total management of customer orders,
    - Control commands from the other two stores (Rendez-vous and Avron)
    - Logistics : delivery optimization, optimization of physical flows between the three stores,
    - Total management of the pastry service,
    - Scheduling

  • Novoviande - Jour de marché, Butchery and Fruit and veg merchant - Cashier (Seasonal employment)

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Master 2 Contrôle, Audit, Reporting parcours Financial Control

    Master’s 2 of Control, Audit, Reporting specialty Financial Control
    in corporate internship

  • Ecole De Management De La Sorbonne (Paris I, Panthéon-Sorbonne)

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Master 1 Management Parcours Finance

    Master’s 1 of Management specialty Finance

  • Ecole De Management De La Sorbonne (Paris I, Panthéon-Sorbonne)

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Licence 3 Gestion parcours Finance d'entreprise

    Bachelor’s of Management specialty Corporate Finance

    .
    Disciplines abordées :
    - Contrôle de gestion
    - Gestion financière
    - Comptabilité approfondie
    - Finance internationale
    - Marketing
    - Stratégie et marketing bancaire
    - Supply Chain Management
    - Droit des contrats
    - Droit du crédit et du contentieux
    - Informatique
    - Techniques quantitatives de gestion
    - Statistiques
    - Anglais

  • IUT Paris Descartes

    Paris 2011 - 2013 DUT Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations

    .
    Projet création d'activité :
    - Dossier d'environnement
    - Dossier de faisabilité
    - Prévisions budgétaires

    Disciplines abordées :
    - Comptabilité générale
    - Comptabilité analytique
    - Comptabilité approfondie
    - Comptabilité des sociétés : consolidation, modification du capital
    - Fiscalité
    - Calcul et analyse des coûts
    - Analyse financière
    - Mathématiques appliqués à la gestion
    - Informatique

  • Lycée Général Francois Joseph Talma

    Brunoy 2010 - 2011 Baccalauréat Economique et Social

