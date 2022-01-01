Retail
Jennifer ESTELLON
Jennifer ESTELLON
LE PONTET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kertit Peinture & Revêtements
- Assistante administrative
2016 - maintenant
Agence PAYSAGES
- Assistante de Direction
2012 - maintenant
Vaucluse Logement - Vilogia
- Assistante Prospection
2012 - 2012
Vaucluse Logement - Vilogia
- Assistante Ressources Humaines
2011 - 2012
Vaucluse Logement - Vilogia
- Secrétaire de Service
2010 - 2011
Centre médico-sportif de la Souvine
- Assistante de Direction
2009 - 2009
SEPR - Saint-Gobain
- Assistante de Direction
2006 - 2008
Formations
Centre De Formation Vincent De Paul
Avignon
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Anthony CARRASCOSA
Armand MAZENOD
Chantal BRACHET
Danten JUSTINE
Dominique GERY
Elodie CERVERO
Jantien RAULT
Jean-Michel PIERRE
Mickaël VORZAIS
Sophie OTTAVI