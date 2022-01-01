Menu

Jennifer EVANS

Bouc-Bel-Air

En résumé

Mes atouts : La communication et le marketing, Le commerce, la Gestion, l'Administratif, l'Infographie.

Mes compétences :
Art
Art thérapie
Peinture
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Illustrator
CSS 3
Infographie
HTML 5
JavaScript
JQuery
SEO
Développement web
Webmarketing
Communication événementielle
Relation fournisseurs
Stratégie de communication
Gestion de la relation client
Relations Presse
eCommerce
WordPress
Search Engine Optimisation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Merchandising
Home Staging
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
Bug Tracking System
AIX UNIX

Entreprises

  • CLARKE ENERGY - Assistante administrative

    Bouc-Bel-Air 2017 - maintenant Secrétariat administratif (bon de commandes, livraisons, factures, classement..)
    Interface avec le personnel, Gestion Planning Techniciens et relation clientèle.

  • Orange - Commerciale en Fibre optique Orange

    Paris 2017 - 2017 Commerciale auprès des particuliers pour leur offrir le réseau fibre d'Orange à domicile, clé en main.
    Gestion des contrats, suivi des dossiers jusqu'au raccordement et service conseil d'après vente.

  • SOLISOL - COMMERCIALE VRP EN CDD

    Aix-en-Provence 2017 - 2017 SOLISOL BATIMENT RENOVATION - AIX LES MILLES COMMERCIALE VRP
    Prospection, Phoning , Rdv clientèle, Salons, Aide Mise en place de Financement et Crédit d'impôt Travaux.

  • Decoprovence.fr - Auto-Entrepreneuse

    2015 - 2016 L'ATELIER DE JEN Création de mon propre Site internet : http://decoprovence.fr/
    Rénovation et Décoration d'intérieur :
    - Gestion d'un chantier clé en main : du Plan 3D à la Décoration d'intérieur /Home Staging/ Rénovation
    - Mise en place et suivi des artisans de la Rénovation du bâtiment.

  • PRESSE - RESPONSABLE CHARGÉE DE COMMUNICATION

    2009 - 2014 GESTION de A à Z de la communication, Marketing et Packaging :
    - Gestion commerciale (Production, Achats, Budget, Planification, Cahier des charges) ;
    - Veille concurrentielle fournisseurs, supports web et reseaux sociaux - Création de plans Web Marketing ;
    - Juridique (Mise en place et suivi de dossier) ;
    - Campagnes Publicitaires - Réalisation et Négociation Fournisseurs tout supports en BtoB ;
    - Presse et Communication - Gestion du Site e-commerce - Création de newsletters et e-mailing ;
    - Gestion des séances photos et vidéos du site e-commerce ;
    - Création des textes et Traduction

  • Pain de sucre - INFOGRAPHISTE

    2007 - 2008 Détourage Retouches photos Professionnelles - Gestion et Réalisation des Visuels Publicitaires ;
    - Catalogues - Bannières - Newsletters - Gestion du Site e-commerce ;
    - Rédaction des Descriptifs produits et Blog Taille et Morphologie ;
    - Animation des Réseaux sociaux - Mise en place de jeux concours ;
    - Réalisation et Négociation Fournisseurs tout supports BtoB ;
    - Gestion commerciale (Production, Achats, Budget, Planification, Cahier des charges) ;
    - Création des textes et Traduction

  • AXE SUD - CONCEPTEUR DESIGNER GRAPHIQUE

    1993 - 1996 Diplôme obtenu Conceptrice Designer Graphique - Certifié RNCP Niveau II Bac + 4

Formations

  • Web Force 3

    Aix En Provence 2016 - 2017 Devellopeur web

    Apprentissage des langages de programmation du Web : PHP, Java, SQL, ASP, SEO, HTML, HTML5, CSS, CSS3 pour la réalisation technique et du développement informatique des sites Internet.

  • Pain De Sucre

    Marseille 2007 - 2014 infographie, illustrations

    Gérer de A à Z le Marketing, la communication, et les visuels du site internet et de la vente en ligne :

    - En externe : Création et Gestion des vidéos et séances photos en Studio professionnel.

    - En interne : Détourage photos pour la vente en ligne, création des textes et descriptifs photos modèles, morphologie et tailles.

    - Infographie : Retouche photos Professionnelle, graphisme, publicité,

  • Ecole De Commerce

    Aix 1990 - 1992 BACHELOR COMMERCE

    Diplôme Responsable Marketing/Commerciale
    - Délivré par ESGCV - ESGCI - Niveau II

