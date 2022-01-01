Jennifer EVANS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Trets
Mes atouts : La communication et le marketing, Le commerce, la Gestion, l'Administratif, l'Infographie.
Mes compétences :
Art
Art thérapie
Peinture
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign
Adobe Illustrator
CSS 3
Infographie
HTML 5
JavaScript
JQuery
SEO
Développement web
Webmarketing
Communication événementielle
Relation fournisseurs
Stratégie de communication
Gestion de la relation client
Relations Presse
eCommerce
WordPress
Search Engine Optimisation
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Merchandising
Home Staging
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets
Bug Tracking System
AIX UNIX