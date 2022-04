Jennifer FRANCIO

Working for more than 4 years in communication, acquiring skills with brand leaders in their market & in advertising.



Worked for a various range of international & local brands such as : Mercedes-Benz, Perrier Jouët, Mumm, Canderel, BNP Paribas, Canderel and Nestlé.

My experience in big companies get me ahead in digital strategy, management and technical skills.



Always excited about challenging project, I bring my expertise and my team spirit to make the project work.



Specialties :

- Digital communication

- Project management

- International environment

- Innovation



Mes compétences :

Créativité