Jennifer KAMBELE

At Zentar, we believe that patient care is paramount and we only recruit candidates that share our passion for providing exceptional levels of care at all times. In order for all patients to receive the best possible care from the industry's top talent, we make sure that every candidate we place undergoes a stringent background check by our recruitment team, ensuring their qualifications, references and certificates are accurate, up-to-date and relevant. We also make absolutely certain that they meet the NHS requirements, as well as our own high standards.



Finally, we spend time getting to know our candidates and their core competencies through comprehensive questionnaires, so that we can choose the best healthcare professionals to fit each organisation.