Jennifer KAMBELE

En résumé

At Zentar, we believe that patient care is paramount and we only recruit candidates that share our passion for providing exceptional levels of care at all times. In order for all patients to receive the best possible care from the industry's top talent, we make sure that every candidate we place undergoes a stringent background check by our recruitment team, ensuring their qualifications, references and certificates are accurate, up-to-date and relevant. We also make absolutely certain that they meet the NHS requirements, as well as our own high standards.

Finally, we spend time getting to know our candidates and their core competencies through comprehensive questionnaires, so that we can choose the best healthcare professionals to fit each organisation.

Entreprises

  • Zentar UK - Nursing Recruitment Consultant-

    2015 - maintenant I am a Recruitment Consultant at ZentarUK and I specialise in placing nurses of all grades and specialities for permanent positions to the NHS, Private Hospitals, Nursing Homes in London and across the UK.

    I constantly recruit the following positions for Hospitals:
    • General Surgical Ward Nurse
    • Orthopaedic Ward Nurse
    • Cardiac Ward Nurse
    • Theatre Nurse
    • Neuro Nurse
    • Recovery Nurse
    • Anaesthetics Nurse
    • ITU Nurse
    • Neuro Rehab Nurse
    • Oncology Nurse
    • Paediatric Nurse
    • Surgical Ward Nurse
    • Diabetes Nurse

    And also for Nursing home:
    • RGN Nurse
    • RNDL Nurse
    • Clinical Lead
    • Deputy Manager or Home Manager

    At Zentar UK, we attract qualified nurses from European countries to work into the UK.

    If you are looking for a permanent position or considering relocating in England, please get in touch on 0207 348 0585 ext: 5874 or email directly your CV at Jennifer.kambele@zentar.co.uk

  • Team24 - Healthcare Recruitment Specialists- Part of Group Capita PLC - International Doctors Consultant

    2014 - 2015 Team24 is a nationwide healthcare agency, providing flexible temporary and permanent staff in medical recruitment. From doctors and nurse practitioners, to nurses and carers, our dedicated team work closely with our NHS and private clients. We work hard to match the best candidates with the right jobs.

    There is increasing pressure on medical providers and healthcare professionals, and we understand that having the right staff in the right roles has never been so important.

  • SEC recruitment - Healthcare Consultant - Europe

    2012 - 2014 Healthcare Consultant
    SEC Recruitment


    Consultante spécialiste dans le placement des médecins pour des postes permanents en Europe, je recrute constamment pour nos clients en France, Belgique, Luxembourg et Suisse des professionnels de santé dans les disciplines suivantes :

    • Anesthésie-réanimation
    • Réanimation médicale
    • Cardiologie et maladies vasculaires
    • Chirurgie orthopédique et traumatologie
    • Chirurgie viscérale et digestive
    • Chirurgie thoracique et cardio-vasculaire
    • Chirurgie ORL/ Urologique / Vasculaire
    • Endocrinologie
    • Gastro-entérologie et hépatologie
    • Gériatrie
    • Gynécologie et obstétrique
    • Oncologie
    • Maladies infectieuses et tropicales
    • Médecine d'urgence
    • Médecine interne
    • Médecine physique et de réadaptation
    • Ophtalmologie
    • Pédiatrie

  • Sitel Corporation - Customer Service Professional

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • University Of Brighton (Lewes Road Brighton)

    Lewes Road Brighton 2007 - 2011 International Business with Foreign Languages

  • Lycée De Villaroy

    Guyancourt 2003 - 2006 Baccaloréat en Sciences Economiques et Sociales