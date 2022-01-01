Menu

Jennifer OLIVE

Paris

I'm a highly motivated individual, working towards delivering outstanding customer service. I work within Social Media management to help in interacting and connecting with our prospects, customers and targeted communities. My goal in the customer care team is to develop clienteling and gradually achieve superior customer engagement and intimacy.

Mes compétences :
Adaptation/organisation
Multitâche/mener plusieurs projets en parallè
Autonome mais sachant travailler en équipe
Word/Excel/PowerPoint/Photoshop

Entreprises

  • LVMH - Social Media Customer Care Manager

    Paris 2017 - maintenant - Create the Customer Care Social Media strategy
    - Establish process
    - Implement the social listening tool
    - Provide directions for holistic reporting needs
    - Help with a multi-channel setup

  • Le Bon Marché - Chargée de Relations Clientèle Internet

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Le bon Marché - Assistante Relations Clients e-Commerce

    Paris 2014 - maintenant - Suivi des commandes en ligne (logistique, contrôle des fraudes, remboursements)
    - Gestion de la relation client (renseignements, gestion des litiges, SAV)
    - Reporting et analyse de la qualité client
    - Assistanat dans la gestion de l’offre en ligne

  • Bijou Brigitte - Conseillère de Vente

    2014 - 2014 - Vente des bijoux fantaisies et accessoires de mode
    - Encaissement des ventes
    - Gestion des livraisons et des stocks

  • La Maison du Chocolat, Nanterre (France) - Assistante Chef de Produit

    2013 - 2013 Marketing Web & CRM:

    - Réalisation des campagnes emailing Monde Web & CRM
    - Gestion des boutiques en ligne Monde et du site de marque
    - Gestion des campagnes Adwords
    - Suivi SEO Google Maps

    Marketing Produit:

    - Réalisation d'analyses externe et interne : bilan de campagne & benchmark
    - Développement de nouveaux produits
    - Développement d'outils de communication

  • Sylvestre Marketing, Montréal (Canada) - Assistante aux chercheurs

    2010 - 2010 - Préparation de devis et de questionnaires de recrutement pour la qualification des participants aux focus group
    - Gestion de recrutements
    - Rédaction de rapports qualitatifs
    - Réalisation d’un Vox Pop (ou micro-trottoir)

  • Renault Retail Group Paris Entreprises, Boulogne-Billancourt (France) - Assistante Marketing

    2009 - 2009 - Mise en forme et gestion de contenu du site Internet
    - Prototypage et mise en œuvre du CRM
    - Réponses aux appels d’offre
    - Marketing direct : création de mailing
    - Optimisation du service livraison

Formations

  • Yonsei University (Séoul)

    Séoul 2011 - 2011 International Marketing

  • EAE Business School (Escuela Administración Empresas) (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2010 - 2010 International Business

  • ESCE (Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Extérieur)

    Paris 2008 - 2013 Master II - International Business & International Marketing

    International Business & International Marketing - Mémoire de fin d'études: "Comment le recours au digital peut-il accroître le développement de La Maison du Chocolat en terme de notoriété, image et business ?"

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Sainte Croix

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2006 - 2008 Baccalauréat ES

