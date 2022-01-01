Menu

Jérémie GUILLAUME

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Montpellier Agglomération Volley U.C. - Responsable Communication & Marketing

    2012 - maintenant

  • Decathlon - Responsable Evénements

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2011

  • NL International - Vendeur à Domicile Indépendant

    Metz 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • Université Montpellier 1 (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2011 - 2012 Master 2

  • Université Montpellier 1

    Montpellier 2010 - 2011 Master 1

    AGE (Administration et Gestion d'Entreprise) - Organisation Marketing

  • UFR Droit Caen

    Caen 2007 - 2009 Licence

    AES - Marketing

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :