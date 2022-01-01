Retail
Connexion
Jérémie GUILLAUME
Jérémie GUILLAUME
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Montpellier Agglomération Volley U.C.
- Responsable Communication & Marketing
2012 - maintenant
Decathlon
- Responsable Evénements
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2011
NL International
- Vendeur à Domicile Indépendant
Metz
2009 - 2010
Formations
Université Montpellier 1 (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2011 - 2012
Master 2
Université Montpellier 1
Montpellier
2010 - 2011
Master 1
AGE (Administration et Gestion d'Entreprise) - Organisation Marketing
UFR Droit Caen
Caen
2007 - 2009
Licence
AES - Marketing
Réseau
Alain BAUTE
Cédric DIDIER
Edouard HOUYELLE
Julian VIALA
Matthieu MARTIN
Mickael ALIDOR
Nicolas FLEURY
Richard LIEB
