Jérémy VAUCHELLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Châlons-en-ChampagneLe résultat du brevet à Châlons-en-Champagne
Ingénieur en développement .NET d'expérience, j'aime mettre mes qualités humaines et techniques au services de projets innovants.
Spécialités:
ASP.NET / Silverlight / Windows 8 / Windows Phone
Mes compétences :
Windows 8
Windows phone 8
Windows Phone 7
TFS
Team Foundation Server
C #
XAML
Silverlight
Visual studio
.NET
visual studio 2012
C#
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SharePoint
jQuery
XP
XML
WINDOWS PHONE
WEBFORMS
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SQL MANAGEMENT
SQL
Perl Programming
PHPMYSQL
NetBeans
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
MS Visual SourceSafe
JavaScript
Java
ISO 900X Standard
HTML
Consolidations
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server