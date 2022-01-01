Menu

Jérémy VAUCHELLE

CHÂLONS EN CHAMPAGNE

En résumé

Ingénieur en développement .NET d'expérience, j'aime mettre mes qualités humaines et techniques au services de projets innovants.

Spécialités:
ASP.NET / Silverlight / Windows 8 / Windows Phone

Mes compétences :
Windows 8
Windows phone 8
Windows Phone 7
TFS
Team Foundation Server
C #
XAML
Silverlight
Visual studio
.NET
visual studio 2012
C#
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft SharePoint
jQuery
XP
XML
WINDOWS PHONE
WEBFORMS
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SQL MANAGEMENT
SQL
Perl Programming
PHPMYSQL
NetBeans
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
MS Visual SourceSafe
JavaScript
Java
ISO 900X Standard
HTML
Consolidations
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • Tecnoma Technologies - Responsable informatique

    2018 - maintenant

  • ISAGRI - Développeur

    TILLE 2015 - 2018

  • Bull - Ingénieur .NET

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2014 - 2015

  • HAPPLY SAS - société de services - DEVELOPPEUR .NET

    2013 - 2014 DEVELOPPEUR .NET pour le Conseil de l'Europe ASP.NET, WEBFORMS, SQL SERVER
    EXPERT SILVERLIGHT pour Kalidea VB.NET, SILVERLIGHT, SQL SERVER
    DEVELOPPEUR .NET pour Happly WINDOWS 8, WINDOWS PHONE, SILVERLIGHT, ASP.NET

  • ACTIMAGE CONSULTING - DEVELOPPEUR .NET

    2010 - 2012 ACTIMAGE CONSULTING - société de services - STRASBOURG
    DEVELOPPEUR .NET en régie pour le groupe Crédit Mutuel - CIC
    APPLICATION DE BANQUE A DISTANCE MODERN UI POUR WINDOWS 8
    http://apps.microsoft.com/windows/fr-FR/app/credit-mutuel/b2f5e34a-330a-4a1f-abcb-4f950b8f7510
    APPLICATION DE BANQUE A DISTANCE POUR WINDOWS PHONE 7
    http://www.windowsphone.com/fr-fr/store/app/cr%C3%A9dit-mutuel/65b6377e-ead1-df11-9eae-
    00237de2db9e
    APPLICATION DE BANQUE A DISTANCE EN SILVERLIGHT 4
    https://mobile.creditmutuel.fr/light/fr/application-credit_mutuel_pc_mac/prod/index.html

  • SOCATA NORTH AMERICA - aéronautique - DEVELOPPEUR WEB

    2009 - 2009 CONSOLIDATION D'APPLICATIONS WEB PHP/MYSQL
    ADMINISTRATION ET MAINTENANCE WINDOWS

  • OPAC DE L'AUBE - immobilier - DEVELOPPEUR WEB

    2007 - 2008 DEVELOPPEMENT D'UN SITE INTERNET / PLATEFORME EXTRANET SHAREPOINT 2007

Formations

Réseau

