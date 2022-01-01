Menu

Jérôme JÉROME (BRIEZ)

  • Dekra industrial
  • Formateur professionnel adulte

Orléans

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dekra industrial - Formateur professionnel adulte

    Autre | Orléans (45000) 2018 - maintenant

  • FTL41 - FORMATEUR

    2013 - maintenant TESTEUR avec la certification BUREAU VERITAS , chez FTL41,
    à Villefranche sur cher.

  • ADECCO Région Centre - FORMATEUR

    2008 - 2013 TESTEUR avec la certification ASCERT,chez Adecco Formation (Novitec),

  • MBDA - Magasinier cariste

    Le Plessis-Robinson 1997 - 2008 11 ans d'intérim chez Matra Automobiles, Ranger , Airsec,
    GTM Chantierd'autoroute, Phillips.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :