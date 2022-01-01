Retail
Jérôme JÉROME (BRIEZ)
Jérôme JÉROME (BRIEZ)
Dekra industrial
Formateur professionnel adulte
Orléans
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dekra industrial
- Formateur professionnel adulte
Autre | Orléans (45000)
2018 - maintenant
FTL41
- FORMATEUR
2013 - maintenant
TESTEUR avec la certification BUREAU VERITAS , chez FTL41,
à Villefranche sur cher.
ADECCO Région Centre
- FORMATEUR
2008 - 2013
TESTEUR avec la certification ASCERT,chez Adecco Formation (Novitec),
MBDA
- Magasinier cariste
Le Plessis-Robinson
1997 - 2008
11 ans d'intérim chez Matra Automobiles, Ranger , Airsec,
GTM Chantierd'autoroute, Phillips.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Beatrice FORSANS
Da Agra WILLIAM
David DELAVAULT
Eric MASCARO
Isabelle THORPE-WILLETT
Laurence TROTTIER
Magali FARENC
Olivier CADIOU
Yannick Meynent FLYM FORMACONSEIL
