Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jérôme MEYER
Ajouter
Jérôme MEYER
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Office National des Forêts, Agence du Jura
- Agent spécialiste SIG/Foncier
2013 - maintenant
DRAC Bourgogne
- Technicien SIG
Grenoble
2012 - 2012
Yonne Développement
- Stagiaire chargé de la réalisation de benchmarking sur les zones d'activité
Auxerre
2010 - 2010
DDE 94
- Stagiaire chargé d'une étude préalable pour la réalisation d'un SCOT
2009 - 2010
Formations
CFPPA Montmorot
Montmorot (39570)
2020 - 2021
Responsable de projet de territoires en transition
GRETA Avallon Tonnerre
Avallon
2011 - 2012
Titre de Technicien supérieur en système d'information géographique
Technicien SIG
Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Defense
Nanterre
2008 - 2010
Master
Réseau
Amandine MARIE
Jeremy BORGES
Muriel BORDONNÉ
Nathalie REYNAUD
Olivier CANILLAC
Viviane RAT-MORRIS