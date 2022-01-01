Menu

Jérôme MEYER

DIJON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Office National des Forêts, Agence du Jura - Agent spécialiste SIG/Foncier

    2013 - maintenant

  • DRAC Bourgogne - Technicien SIG

    Grenoble 2012 - 2012

  • Yonne Développement - Stagiaire chargé de la réalisation de benchmarking sur les zones d'activité

    Auxerre 2010 - 2010

  • DDE 94 - Stagiaire chargé d'une étude préalable pour la réalisation d'un SCOT

    2009 - 2010

Formations

Réseau