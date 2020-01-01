Jérôme PRIGENT

-
Cash Director
- General Manager France
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Country head: from scratch to managing operations, leading a team and representing the company to all internal and external partners in France
• Building, executing, and delivering country-specific business development plans
• Managing strong relationships with key stakeholders, national and regional banks, trade and professional associations, accounting and ERP software vendors, and other financial institutions
• Building and maintain valuable business relationships with business decision-makers (B & B-1), MSME Lead, Retail Lead, Chief Commercial Officer, Innovation
• Managing communication with financial institutions and other stakeholders regarding the company’s product offer.
• Build a strong team able to deliver and implement the country strategy and operations
• Identify business-building opportunities through the acquisition
• Active cooperation with the Client implementation and delivery team to time & quality delivery as well as the overall customer satisfaction
• Active x-sell and up-sell and enhancement of revenue and profitability with each business partner
• Measure and report on commercial growth targets and operational performance indicators (KPI)
-
Ipagoo
- Country Director France
2018 - 2020
Country head : managing operations, leading the team and representing the company to all internal and external partners in France
• Building, executing and delivering country specific business development plans, aligned to Orwell Group strategy in order to achieve financial targets
• Obtaining the necessary licenses and permissions required to set up and drive business locally
• Develop and manage strong relationships with key stakeholders across the country, including local
regulators, banks, trade and professional associations, accounting and ERP software vendors and other
financial institutions
• Money Laundering Reporting Officer
• Managing communication with financial institutions and other stakeholders regarding the company’s
product offer.
• Build a strong team able to deliver and implement the country strategy
• Identify business-building opportunities through the acquisition
• Measure and report on commercial growth targets and operational performance indicators (KPI)
-
FERRATUM GROUP
- Country Manager France - Directeur France
2016 - 2017
Organizing the daily work of Ferratum Bank plc in France
• Arranging administration and management locally according to the Ferratum Group´s policies and procedures
• Developing, formulating and executing strategic plan
• Drafting and executing annual business plan
• Coordinating customer support service in France
• Representing Ferratum to all internal and external partners in France
• Overall budget and P&L responsibility
• Track key performance indicators and take appropriate actions in close collaboration with regional director
• Leading partnership negotiations (banks, credit record institutions, law offices, media, direct/indirect distribution channels)
• Manage media relationships and external communications
• Preparing annual and semi-annual reports and sub-reports (balance sheet, investment report, profit and loss account)
-
GE Capital
- Responsable Financements Industriels
Paris La Défense Cedex
2015 - 2015
GE Capital Manufacturing vous accompagne pour tous vos projets d'investissements en appareils/ outils productifs.
Notre expertise industrielle, notre flexibilité et nos solutions adaptées sont à même de vous apporter une réponse sur mesure à vos besoins.
Développement et animation d'un réseau d'apporteurs.
Détection et suivi des leads.
Rencontre des dirigeants et découverte du projet client.
Montage et closing du dossier
-
ISODEV
- Direction Régionale Grand Ouest
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2012 - 2015
Isodev est le premier acteur indépendant du financement des TPE et PME française intervenant exclusivement en prêts participatifs.
Isodev renforce la trésorerie et les fonds propres des TPE- PME qui investissent sans garantie, sans caution, sans dilution du capital.
Isodev bénéficie d’une garantie au titre du programme-cadre pour la compétitivité et l’innovation de l’Union Européenne.
Ma mission:
- Lancement commercial « from scratch » à 1,5M€ CA mensuel à ce jour en croissance de 15%
- Recrutement, déploiement et animation d’une équipe d’Ingénieurs Commerciaux sur la moitié Ouest de la France (Caen à Perpignan)
- Mise en place des partenariats Banques, Experts Comptables, Courtiers et Industriels,
- Mise en place de supports et outils d’aides à la vente
- Signature du 1er client de l’entreprise (oct 2012) – 6 406 k€ en 2013 – 15 571 k€ en 2014 de CA.
Nos objectifs à 5 ans:
12000 entreprises financées par an, tous secteurs d'activité et géographiques pour 600 M€ débloqués en fonds propres, dans un délai de réponse de 48 heures
-
DECA FRANCE
- Directeur des Ventes Groupe
Nantes
2009 - 2012
DeCA France (propreté – nettoyage industriel – 100M € de CA), Directeur des Ventes Groupe. Membre du Comité de Direction.
- Recrutement, formation, management et coaching d’une équipe de Responsable Régionaux des Ventes (3) - Chargés d’Affaires (12) – Chargé d’Etudes (3) – Assistantes Commerciales (5) – Téléprospectrice (2)
- Définition, déploiement et suivi de la stratégie de vente nationale
- Création et mise en place de supports et outils d’aides à la vente
- Proposition et gestion du budget force de vente
- Reporting et suivi des objectifs en comité de direction bi-mestriel.
-
ARVAL - Groupe BNP Paribas
- Chef des Ventes Bretagne Normandie Pays de Loire
Rueil-Malmaison
2005 - 2009
Arval (groupe BNP-Paribas), Manager Commercial grand Ouest (depuis Novembre 2005).
- Formation, animation et motivation d’une équipe d’Ingénieurs Commerciaux (3) et Assistants Commerciaux (2) afin que ceux-ci atteignent leurs objectifs (+ 24% sur 2008).
- Garant de la bonne application des procédures et contrôle de l’activité de l’équipe commerciale.
- Fidélisation du portefeuille clients stratégiques (Samsic-Legris-DecaFrance-MAAF Assurances).
- CA en responsabilité : 13 M € à fin 2005, 15 M€ à fin 2006, 18 M€ à fin 2007, 24 M€ à fin 2008
-
Arval France
- Ingénieur Commercial
Rueil-Malmaison
2002 - 2005
Arval, ingénieur commercial (janvier 2002-Novembre 2005). Vente de solutions de financement et de gestion de parc automobile pour l’entreprise en Location Longue Durée.
- Création et développement de l’agence des Pays de Loire à Nantes en février 03.
- Prospection « from scratch » sur la région Pays de Loire : 18 nouveaux clients en 2003 pour un CA généré de 576 k€. 24 nouveaux clients en 2004 pour un CA de 1230k€.
- Audit des besoins, propositions et négociations commerciales en prospection.
- Développement de la part de marché et fidélisation du portefeuille client.
- Développement des relations avec les apporteurs d’affaires et les fournisseurs locaux.
-
AIR LIQUIDE
- Chargé d'étude marketing
Paris
2001 - 2001
Air Liquide direction commerciale, stage de fin d’étude. Chargé d’étude marketing.
- Nouvelle segmentation de la clientèle « bouteilles » par métier
- Renouvellement de l’offre « bouteilles » par familles de produits
- Elaboration du site e-business associé : www.airliquide.fr
-
Nestlé Waters
- Responsable de secteur
Issy-les-Moulineaux
1999 - 1999
Perrier Vittel France (groupe Nestlé), stagiaire. Responsable de Secteur ouest sur le marché consommation hors domicile (CHD).
- Prospection de nouveaux clients et développement du portefeuille existant.
- Mise en place des opérations commerciales estivales et animation des ventes.
- 320 clients visités, 220 opérations nouvelles signées pour 17 K€ de CA.