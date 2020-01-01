Menu

Jérôme PRIGENT

  • General Manager France
  • Cash Director
  • General Manager France

Paris

En résumé

15 ans d'expérience dans le BtoB, du from scratch à l'animation de réseau & le management de la performance des équipes.
Français, Anglais

Spécialisations : Recrutement, formation, management et coaching d’une équipe de vente.
Stratégie de vente régionale/nationale
Maîtrise de supports, outils d’aides à la vente, CRM, animation de réseaux d'apporteurs
Gestion du budget force de vente
Gestion des cycles de ventes
RDV comptes clés / gds comptes


Mes compétences :
Encadrement
Développement
Management
Direction commerciale
Direction des Ventes
Direction Régionale

Entreprises

  • Cash Director - General Manager France

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant Country head: from scratch to managing operations, leading a team and representing the company to all internal and external partners in France
    • Building, executing, and delivering country-specific business development plans
    • Managing strong relationships with key stakeholders, national and regional banks, trade and professional associations, accounting and ERP software vendors, and other financial institutions
    • Building and maintain valuable business relationships with business decision-makers (B & B-1), MSME Lead, Retail Lead, Chief Commercial Officer, Innovation
    • Managing communication with financial institutions and other stakeholders regarding the company’s product offer.
    • Build a strong team able to deliver and implement the country strategy and operations
    • Identify business-building opportunities through the acquisition
    • Active cooperation with the Client implementation and delivery team to time & quality delivery as well as the overall customer satisfaction
    • Active x-sell and up-sell and enhancement of revenue and profitability with each business partner
    • Measure and report on commercial growth targets and operational performance indicators (KPI)

  • Ipagoo - Country Director France

    2018 - 2020 Country head : managing operations, leading the team and representing the company to all internal and external partners in France
    • Building, executing and delivering country specific business development plans, aligned to Orwell Group strategy in order to achieve financial targets
    • Obtaining the necessary licenses and permissions required to set up and drive business locally
    • Develop and manage strong relationships with key stakeholders across the country, including local
    regulators, banks, trade and professional associations, accounting and ERP software vendors and other
    financial institutions
    • Money Laundering Reporting Officer
    • Managing communication with financial institutions and other stakeholders regarding the company’s
    product offer.
    • Build a strong team able to deliver and implement the country strategy
    • Identify business-building opportunities through the acquisition
    • Measure and report on commercial growth targets and operational performance indicators (KPI)

  • FERRATUM GROUP - Country Manager France - Directeur France

    2016 - 2017 Organizing the daily work of Ferratum Bank plc in France
    • Arranging administration and management locally according to the Ferratum Group´s policies and procedures
    • Developing, formulating and executing strategic plan
    • Drafting and executing annual business plan
    • Coordinating customer support service in France
    • Representing Ferratum to all internal and external partners in France
    • Overall budget and P&L responsibility
    • Track key performance indicators and take appropriate actions in close collaboration with regional director
    • Leading partnership negotiations (banks, credit record institutions, law offices, media, direct/indirect distribution channels)
    • Manage media relationships and external communications
    • Preparing annual and semi-annual reports and sub-reports (balance sheet, investment report, profit and loss account)

  • GE Capital - Responsable Financements Industriels

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2015 - 2015 GE Capital Manufacturing vous accompagne pour tous vos projets d'investissements en appareils/ outils productifs.
    Notre expertise industrielle, notre flexibilité et nos solutions adaptées sont à même de vous apporter une réponse sur mesure à vos besoins.

    Développement et animation d'un réseau d'apporteurs.
    Détection et suivi des leads.
    Rencontre des dirigeants et découverte du projet client.
    Montage et closing du dossier

  • ISODEV - Direction Régionale Grand Ouest

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2012 - 2015 Isodev est le premier acteur indépendant du financement des TPE et PME française intervenant exclusivement en prêts participatifs.
    Isodev renforce la trésorerie et les fonds propres des TPE- PME qui investissent sans garantie, sans caution, sans dilution du capital.
    Isodev bénéficie d’une garantie au titre du programme-cadre pour la compétitivité et l’innovation de l’Union Européenne.


    Ma mission:
    - Lancement commercial « from scratch » à 1,5M€ CA mensuel à ce jour en croissance de 15%
    - Recrutement, déploiement et animation d’une équipe d’Ingénieurs Commerciaux sur la moitié Ouest de la France (Caen à Perpignan)
    - Mise en place des partenariats Banques, Experts Comptables, Courtiers et Industriels,
    - Mise en place de supports et outils d’aides à la vente
    - Signature du 1er client de l’entreprise (oct 2012) – 6 406 k€ en 2013 – 15 571 k€ en 2014 de CA.

    Nos objectifs à 5 ans:
    12000 entreprises financées par an, tous secteurs d'activité et géographiques pour 600 M€ débloqués en fonds propres, dans un délai de réponse de 48 heures

  • DECA FRANCE - Directeur des Ventes Groupe

    Nantes 2009 - 2012 DeCA France (propreté – nettoyage industriel – 100M € de CA), Directeur des Ventes Groupe. Membre du Comité de Direction.
    - Recrutement, formation, management et coaching d’une équipe de Responsable Régionaux des Ventes (3) - Chargés d’Affaires (12) – Chargé d’Etudes (3) – Assistantes Commerciales (5) – Téléprospectrice (2)
    - Définition, déploiement et suivi de la stratégie de vente nationale
    - Création et mise en place de supports et outils d’aides à la vente
    - Proposition et gestion du budget force de vente
    - Reporting et suivi des objectifs en comité de direction bi-mestriel.

  • ARVAL - Groupe BNP Paribas - Chef des Ventes Bretagne Normandie Pays de Loire

    Rueil-Malmaison 2005 - 2009 Arval (groupe BNP-Paribas), Manager Commercial grand Ouest (depuis Novembre 2005).
    - Formation, animation et motivation d’une équipe d’Ingénieurs Commerciaux (3) et Assistants Commerciaux (2) afin que ceux-ci atteignent leurs objectifs (+ 24% sur 2008).
    - Garant de la bonne application des procédures et contrôle de l’activité de l’équipe commerciale.
    - Fidélisation du portefeuille clients stratégiques (Samsic-Legris-DecaFrance-MAAF Assurances).
    - CA en responsabilité : 13 M € à fin 2005, 15 M€ à fin 2006, 18 M€ à fin 2007, 24 M€ à fin 2008

  • Arval France - Ingénieur Commercial

    Rueil-Malmaison 2002 - 2005 Arval, ingénieur commercial (janvier 2002-Novembre 2005). Vente de solutions de financement et de gestion de parc automobile pour l’entreprise en Location Longue Durée.
    - Création et développement de l’agence des Pays de Loire à Nantes en février 03.
    - Prospection « from scratch » sur la région Pays de Loire : 18 nouveaux clients en 2003 pour un CA généré de 576 k€. 24 nouveaux clients en 2004 pour un CA de 1230k€.
    - Audit des besoins, propositions et négociations commerciales en prospection.
    - Développement de la part de marché et fidélisation du portefeuille client.
    - Développement des relations avec les apporteurs d’affaires et les fournisseurs locaux.

  • AIR LIQUIDE - Chargé d'étude marketing

    Paris 2001 - 2001 Air Liquide direction commerciale, stage de fin d’étude. Chargé d’étude marketing.
    - Nouvelle segmentation de la clientèle « bouteilles » par métier
    - Renouvellement de l’offre « bouteilles » par familles de produits
    - Elaboration du site e-business associé : www.airliquide.fr

  • Nestlé Waters - Responsable de secteur

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1999 - 1999 Perrier Vittel France (groupe Nestlé), stagiaire. Responsable de Secteur ouest sur le marché consommation hors domicile (CHD).
    - Prospection de nouveaux clients et développement du portefeuille existant.
    - Mise en place des opérations commerciales estivales et animation des ventes.
    - 320 clients visités, 220 opérations nouvelles signées pour 17 K€ de CA.

Formations

