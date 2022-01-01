Menu

Jessé LIBEN

PARIS

brokerage
Finance
FIX
Intégration
Systems Integration
UNIX

  • ULLINK S.A.S - Managing "Factory" team (product experts)

    2009 - maintenant * build a strong 3rd level of support team, liaising between L1 support (production team) / L2 support (technical account managers) and L4 support (product team) in order to improve issues escalation process, as well as building a strong knowledge base among team members on various production issues and their best resolution approach
    * capitalize on the various team members backgrounds in order to provide internal expertise at various steps of a client platform life (build / support / audits), on a vast range of aspects (product specific / system integration wise / etc)
    * experiment and adapt agile methodologies (scrum / kanban) in order to find the appropriate balance between the various missions, depending on the fast changing context of a growing company
    * build metrics and associated reportings in order to follow up the teams' activities

  • ULLINK S.A.S - Technical Account Manager

    2006 - 2009 Assisting customers deploying, integrating and using ULLINK software solutions on various projects @ brokers and asset management companies accross Europe.

