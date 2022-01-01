Retail
Jessica LEMAN
Jessica LEMAN
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hospices Civils de Lyon
- Infirmière
Lyon
2006 - maintenant
Prison
- Infirmière
2005 - 2006
Formations
Centre Formation Métiers De La Santé
Frejus
2002 - 2005
infirmière
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
Nice
2001 - 2002
psychologie
Lycée Antoine De Saint Exupery
St Raphael
1998 - 2001
Bac Scientifique
Réseau
Cedric ALIBERT
Claire ALZEARI
François PAROVEL
Grégory FREYD
Isabelle BONNEFOY
Loic BAILLE
Maite GURRIARAN
Marie José PORTERA
Salim ZENNAF
Virginie PEREZ