Jessica LEVIN

With over 30 years in the corporate world as head of operations and business affairs, project manager and creative director among other positions, I have developed a keen sense for efficiency, reliability and timing.



Over 20 of those years have been spent in the Entertainment Industry where I have covered many different corporate areas on both sides of the Atlantic.



I have been doing translations within the scope of my corporate work since 1996 and working as a freelance translator/subtitler since 2015.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Négociation contrats

Adaptation audiovisuelle

Sous-titrage

Relecture / corrections

Gestion de projet

Traduction

Transcription audio

Audiovisuel

Microsoft Office

Organisation du travail

Organisation professionnelle

Organisation d'entreprise

Adobe Premiere

Adobe Photoshop

Médias