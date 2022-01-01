Menu

Jessica LEVIN

PARIS

En résumé

With over 30 years in the corporate world as head of operations and business affairs, project manager and creative director among other positions, I have developed a keen sense for efficiency, reliability and timing.

Over 20 of those years have been spent in the Entertainment Industry where I have covered many different corporate areas on both sides of the Atlantic.

I have been doing translations within the scope of my corporate work since 1996 and working as a freelance translator/subtitler since 2015.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Négociation contrats
Adaptation audiovisuelle
Sous-titrage
Relecture / corrections
Gestion de projet
Traduction
Transcription audio
Audiovisuel
Microsoft Office
Organisation du travail
Organisation professionnelle
Organisation d'entreprise
Adobe Premiere
Adobe Photoshop
Médias

Entreprises

  • La Gaya Scienza Consulting - Consultant

    2015 - maintenant FILM DISTRIBUTION AND LICENSING SERVICES
    - Relecteur / vérificateur de transcriptions / traductions de programmes TV
    - Vente catalogues de films / Film libraries sell
    - Négociation de contrat (acquisition / cession) / Contract negociation
    - Consultant technique : Suivi travaux (labo, doublage créa) / Technical follow ups (Labs, dubbing, artwork)

  • First International Production - Head of Business Affairs and Contrat Administration & Chef de Projet

    2001 - 2015 - Négociation et servicing de contrats (acquisition et vente)
    - Gestion commerciale et administrative (stock, négociation avec prestataires, validation factures, rapport de royalties)
    - Gestion de projets vidéo (marketing, création visuels, post-prod, doublage, suivi authoring)
    - Création de DVD et visuels promotionnels
    - Développement d’outils de gestion

  • Translator - Translator

    2000 - maintenant From French to English and English to French in various fields.
    - Sous-titres / Subtitles / Adaptations (Films, documentaires, clips promo)
    - Rapporteur / Transcriber (Commission Européenne - ACP-EU NATURAL DISASTER FACILITY)
    - Traduction / Translation : Scripts, contrats/agreements, International Marketing (Sofitel, Groupe Accor Hotels), Keyarts

  • Scanbox International - Director International Sales - Directeur des ventes Internationales

    1999 - 2000 - International Sales
    - Contract administration

  • MCEG Sterling - Corporate Administration

    1998 - 1999 - Admin and corporate management

  • Freelance - Consultant

    1997 - 1998 - Marketing
    - Financial and Administrative Analysis

  • Orion Pictures - Manager, International Marketing

    1995 - 1997 - International markets setup and organisation
    - Intermediary between Orion Pictures International and buyers and festivals for all marketing elements, and follow up

  • Orion Pictures - Financial Assitant

    1993 - 1995 - Financial report preparation
    - Assistant to CFO

  • Freelance - Consultant

    1989 - 1993 Research in various fields:
    - Screenplay fact checking
    - Mythological characters for line of toys
    - Database development

  • B. Dalton Bookstores - Manager

    1989 - 1992

Formations

