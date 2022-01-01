Jessica PAPUGA, PHD

Besides my PhD and postdoctoral background, I have gained valuable experience in clinical trial management while working at CRO (Quintiles) and sponsor (Sanofi) level. I have rapidly embraced new responsibilities and challenges. Indeed, I became Data Operation Coordinator and Operational Lead on the one hand and, CTOM and program DM lead on the other hand. Having a 'big picture overview' of projects and program led me to adapt and to strengthen my autonomy. In addition, I have taken benefit of my previous scientific background to respect the deliverables in a timelines as well as a quality expectation manner.

To summarize, my experience in the DM field allowed me to develop and improve competencies such as project management, communication and leadership. The combination of my previous scientific experience to my CRO and sponsor-related experiences drives a motivating upwards swinging movement. I currently work as Clinical Trial Operation Manager (Program DM Lead) at Excelya on behalf of Sanofi.



Mes compétences :

Microscopie

Biologie cellulaire

ICH/GCP

Data management

Oncologie

Biologie moléculaire

Leadership

Autonomie

Flexibilité

Communication

CRO oversight

Diabète